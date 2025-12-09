Former Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Waived by Cincinnati Bengals: Roll Call

After a tenure spanning parts of two seasons, former Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, a move shared by head coach Zac Taylor. Burton was suspended from the team's loss against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.

The second-year wideout was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after two seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide, the latter of which included a trip to the Rose Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal game. That turned out to be Burton's last appearance in college; he was on Georgia's 2021-22 team that beat Alabama for the national championship.

Burton had not yet appeared in any games for Cincinnati this season before the team's decision to part ways with him.

There was a lot of Alabama in the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, which the Chargers won in overtime.

Da'Shawn Hand picks off Jalen Hurts.

Da'Shawn Hand fumbles.

Jalen Hurts recovers.

Jalen Hurts fumbles.

Troy Dye recovers. @Chargers ball.



CHAOS! pic.twitter.com/qHHMF3hFcG — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2025

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott took part in (and lost) friendly games of air hockey with Case, a Dallas-area fifth grader who has asthma, while visiting a hospital for the holiday season.

The #Cowboys made their annual rounds to area hospitals for the holidays today. Would be hard to find anyone more excited to see Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs than Case, a fifth grader dealing with asthma, who made quick work of them both in air hockey. pic.twitter.com/cWAWbYGB8a — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 8, 2025

Former Alabama men's basketball star Collin Sexton, now with the Charlotte Hornets, brightened Charlotte-area kids' holidays with a shopping trip to Dick's Sporting Goods.

shopping day with collin! @CollinSexton02 surprised local kids with a holiday shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods, helping make their holidays extra special this year. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Rp7kDtokLQ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 8, 2025

December 9, 1968: Joe Namath appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline "Joe Namath Eyes the Super Bowl," roughly a month before the New York Jets took pulled off the shocking upset of the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. "It's crazy, sure, so don't run out and bet all your money that it will happen, but Edwin Shrake, in a moment of sheer fantasy, writes a letter to a friend describing how Joe Namath (see cover) and the New York Jets set the sporting world on its ear."

December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum

“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

that Trey and Herb duo tho pic.twitter.com/7HUZfDgrge — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 9, 2025

