Live Blog: No. 18 Alabama Baseball at Samford
The No. 18 Alabama baseball team only has two midweeks to go before that aspect of the regular season schedule is in the books for 2025. The first of those two takes place on Tuesday night at Samford.
Alabama won the first meeting of the season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on April 1. The Bulldogs made it interesting by scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to put a severe dent in what had been a 10-2 deficit. The Crimson Tide added an insurance run and won by two, 11-9.
As it now stands, Samford (22-17) has not beaten Alabama (31-10) in its last 10 tries. It also came close in last spring's game in Homewood, Rob Vaughn's first season coaching the Crimson Tide.
The game, with a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch time, can be live streamed on ESPN+. The contest was initially scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, but that was postponed slightly due to weather.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Brady Neal, catcher
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Will Hodo, first base
8. Garrett Staton, second base
9. Will Plattner, designated hitter
P: Bobby Alcock (RHP)