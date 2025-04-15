Live Blog: UAB at No. 15 Alabama Baseball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama baseball team can do something tonight it did not do in the 2024 season: beat UAB twice. The No. 15 Crimson Tide won a close 6-3 game over the Blazers at Regions Field on March 11.
Alabama (29-8, 8-7 SEC) is two days removed from a series-deciding 4-2 home loss against Mississippi State. UAB (19-17, 4-8 AAC) also lost its weekend series at Tulane.
Last season, the Blazers won the game in Tuscaloosa while the Crimson Tide won the contest at Regions Field. That narrative can repeat itself on Tuesday if UAB wins. If Alabama wins, it will have 30 victories for the 2025 season going into a short turnaround before facing LSU.
Crimson Tide starting pitcher Bobby Alcock has been a fixture in the weekend rotation as the Sunday hurler, but did not pitch this weekend and gets the nod in the midweek. On UAB's side, it's outfielder Camden Hayslip's second time facing his former team.
The game begins at 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed live on SEC Network+.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Jason Torres, third base
5. Bryce Fowler, right field
6. Will Hodo, first base
7. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
8. Brady Neal, catcher
9. Brennen Norton, second base
P: Bobby Alcock (RHP)
UAB's lineup:
1. Logan Braunschweig, center field
2. Wesley Helms, first base
3. Todd Clay, third base
4. Camden Hayslip, right field
5. Nick Hollifield, catcher
6. Tyler Waugh, left field
7. Gavin Lewis Jr., shortstop
8. Landon Beaver, designated hitter
9. Alex Cheeseman, second base
P: Ryan Olson (RHP)