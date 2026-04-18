Offensive Woes Continue As Alabama Baseball is Unable To Hang On Against Texas

Pitching in his home state, Zane Adams threw one of the best games of his career.

The left-hander struck out seven over six scoreless innings to set Alabama up for a series-tying win over Texas. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, the bullpen could not hang on to a 1-0 lead, and the Longhorns broke through in the seventh for a 3-1 win to claim the series.

After a noncompetitive effort on Friday night, the Crimson Tide struck early. Bryce Fowler drew an 11-pitch leadoff walk in the top of the first, and Justin Lebron moved him to third with a single in his next at-bat. Lebron then tried to stretch the hit to a double, and was thrown out by a hair. This would prove costly, as Brady Neal doubled to right-center field in the next at-bat, a hit that almost certainly would have scored Lebron in addition to Fowler.

Instead, Alabama only netted the one run in that first, as Adams took the mound to start his day. It looked like it could be a shaky outing, as he allowed two singles and a walk before settling in to strand two Longhorn runners.

Adams and Texas starter Ruger Riojas both pitched gems. One day after Dylan Volantis struck out 12, Riojas punched out 11 Alabama batters, including a four-strikeout fourth inning after a dropped strike three allowed Eric Hines to reach. Alabama would not get back into scoring position for the rest of the day.

It was a dismal offensive day for the Crimson Tide, who had set a season-high with 17 strikeouts in Friday's loss and reset it with 19 today. After Riojas was relieved to start the sixth, Alabama was held hitless.

"We just couldn't get it done," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "When you punch out 19 times, you lose. We only made them get eight outs that weren't via the punchout. So when that happens, man, you're going to make it really hard on the road. Just pretty frustrating there."

Despite all of the offensive struggles, Adams put Alabama in line for the win. The 1-0 lead disappeared as soon as he left the game after the sixth. Matthew Heiberger gave up two walks and two singles in the seventh, recording just one out over five batters. He was pulled for Sam Mitchell, who was unable to stop the bleeding.

Texas scored three runs in that seventh, all attributed to Heiberger. Lebron drew a walk in the eighth, giving Neal, also a Texas native, an opportunity to tie the game, but he struck out looking. Texas closer Sam Cozart then struck out the side in the ninth to end the game and give the series to the Longhorns.

Alabama has now dropped five straight SEC games and is on the verge of being swept for the third time this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news