Should Alabama Baseball Pursue Bryce Calloway: Just a Minute
Alabama baseball's transfer class thus far has two position players committed for the 2026 season. Both are primarily second basemen. That is not the only infield spot that the program needs to fill for next spring.
Bryce Calloway, who played at New Orleans in each of the past two seasons, was a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist this year as a utilityman: specifically, as a first baseman and reliever. He posted a .390 batting average with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and 63 runs scored, as well as 10 doubles.
Longtime Alabama player Will Hodo, the everyday first baseman in 2024 and 2025, saw his eligibility lapse with the team's Hattiesburg Regional elimination. A power hitter by trade, Hodo led the 2024 squad in walks. Calloway led 2025 New Orleans in bases on balls.
As a pitcher, Calloway was 2-2 in 2025 (matching his 2024 record on the mound), recording a 4.26 ERA and 11 saves in 25.1 innings of work. He struck out 23 opposing hitters.
The Crimson Tide also has two pitchers transferring in, needing to replace a closer and setup option (among other bullpen arms). Calloway can also play outfield, where Alabama will have at least one departing starter from the 2025 season, left fielder and captain Kade Snell.
He will be one of the portal's most sought-after players, especially among veterans (he has one season of eligibility). The Privateers' former closer could theoretically vie for that role in Tuscaloosa, if he chose Alabama as his destination.
New Orleans head coach Dax Norris, a former Alabama pitching coach, stepped down this past weekend after one season. Calloway played at Central Alabama Community College in 2023.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller provides an overview of the current Alabama baseball transfer class, assessing the possible fit of former New Orleans two-way star Bryce Calloway on the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster.