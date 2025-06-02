Should Kade Snell Have Pitched in 2025: Just a Minute
Kade Snell's final weekend in an Alabama baseball uniform very nearly included two home runs, one of which would have been a walk-off winner in game one of the Hattiesburg Regional. However, the team's season ended after going 0-2 in that regional, and so too did Snell's college career.
The Dothan, Ala., native was one of the best hitters in the SEC this season, difficult to strike out and adding some power to his production (he hit 10 home runs). He was also the 2025 team captain, providing leadership to his fellow players.
Before that, he was cut some years ago by Auburn as a pitcher. Upon his 2024 arrival at Alabama, he played both ways, serving as designated hitter and, at times, midweek starter. He did not pitch in 2025, shifting over to a new role as the everyday left fielder.
Left-handers out of the bullpen have a premium placed upon them at all levels of baseball. That is more than likely where Snell would've thrown from if he took the mound at all this past season. He wanted to do it, but the coaching staff was hesitant to allow him to unless other arms had been spent.
Snell never got that chance, even though he enjoyed a career season at the plate, being named First Team All-SEC. He was 1-0 across 10 overall games and six starts on the hill during the 2024 campaign, pitching to a 6.08 earned run average with 23 punchouts and seven walks issued.
The Crimson Tide's 2025 bullpen had one of the best relievers in the country, closer Carson Ozmer, who led the nation and set a new single season program record with 17 saves. However, the unit struggled in other areas, and never got an assist from Snell.
