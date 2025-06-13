Trio of Alabama Baseball Players Featured as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans
Kade Snell, Justin Lebron and Carson Ozmer were the three Alabama players announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans on Friday. All three found themselves recognized as second-team honorees.
Snell, Alabama's 2025 captain and left fielder, earned his first career All-American selection with the honor. He led the Crimson Tide in batting average (.363) and had 24 extra-base hits, receiving First Team All-SEC distinction for his breakout performance.
Lebron paced the squad with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs; the latter statistic represents a program best for a sophomore and a shortstop. He started every game and cracked the All-SEC Second Team; he has made an All-SEC team twice in his college career. He was also recognized as a third-team All-American by Perfect Game and the NCBWA.
Ozmer set a new Alabama record with 17 saves in 2025. As one of the top closers in the country, he was a first-team NCBWA All-American and a finalist for that organization's Stopper of the Year award. He compiled a 3.29 ERA in 38.1 innings while being selected to the All-SEC First Team.
The entire list of ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans for the 2025 season is available below. Joining Ozmer on the second team is former Crimson Tide pitcher Antoine Jean, who put up a career season at Houston.
First Team:
- Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist
- Andrew Fischer, 1B, Tennessee
- Nick Rodriguez, 2B, Missouri State
- Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami (Fla).
- Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA
- Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas
- Ike Irish, OF, Auburn
- Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
- Gavin Turley, OF, Oregon State
- James Quinn-Irons, OF, George Mason
- Ryan Wideman, OF, Western Kentucky
- Ryland Zaborowski, DH, Georgia
- Johnny Sweeney, DH, USC Upstate
- Bryce Calloway, UT, New Orleans
- Jake Knapp, P, North Carolina
- Liam Doyle, P, Tennessee
- Kade Anderson, P, LSU
- Jamie Arnold, P, Florida State
- Jacob Morrison, P, Coastal Carolina
- Tony Pluta, RP, Arizona
- Dylan Volantis, RP, Texas
Second Team:
- Wilson Weber, C, Oregon State
- Boston Smith, C, Wright State
- Eddie Madrigal, 1B, Saint Mary's
- Jared Jones, 1B, LSU
- Ryan Daniels, 2B, UConn
- Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State
- Anthony DePino, 3B, Rhode Island
- Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
- Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama
- Charles Davalan, OF, Arkansas
- Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana
- Hunter Ensley, OF, Tennessee
- Derek Curiel, OF, LSU
- Nathan Humphreys, OF, Dallas Baptist
- Kade Snell, OF, Alabama
- Kuhio Aloy, DH, Arkansas
- Evan Dempsey, UT, Florida Gulf Coast
- Anthony Eyanson, P, LSU
- Kyson Witherspoon, P, Oklahoma
- JB Middleton, P, Southern Miss
- Zane Taylor, P, UNC Wilmington
- Jack Ohman, P, LSU
- Jordan Gottesman, P, Northeastern
- Carson Ozmer, RP, Alabama
- Antoine Jean, RP, Houston
Third Team:
- Rylan Galvan, C, Texas
- Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame
- Brady Ballinger, 1B, Kansas
- Joe Tiroly, 2B, Rider
- Kerrington Cross, 3B, Cincinnati
- Hayden Jatczak, 3B, Kent State
- Dylan Grego, SS, Ball State
- Konni Durschlag, OF, High Point
- Mason Lytle, OF, UTSA
- Kyle Fossom, OF, Youngstown State
- Ben Parker, OF, William and Mary
- Armani Raygoza, DH, UTRGV
- Will Jones, P, Northeastern
- Harrison Bodendorf, P, Oklahoma State
- Jonathan Gonzalez, P, Stetson
- Ethan Kleinschmit, P, Oregon State
- Grayson Grinsell, P, Oregon
- Cooper Katskee, P, Miami (Ohio)
- Joseph Dzierwa, P, Michigan State
- Charlie Walker, RP, Northeastern
- Lucas Mahlstedt, RP, Clemson