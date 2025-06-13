Bama Central

Trio of Alabama Baseball Players Featured as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans

The Crimson Tide players who earned this nod were announced Friday.

Kade Snell, Justin Lebron and Carson Ozmer were the three Alabama players announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans on Friday. All three found themselves recognized as second-team honorees.

Snell, Alabama's 2025 captain and left fielder, earned his first career All-American selection with the honor. He led the Crimson Tide in batting average (.363) and had 24 extra-base hits, receiving First Team All-SEC distinction for his breakout performance.

Lebron paced the squad with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs; the latter statistic represents a program best for a sophomore and a shortstop. He started every game and cracked the All-SEC Second Team; he has made an All-SEC team twice in his college career. He was also recognized as a third-team All-American by Perfect Game and the NCBWA.

Ozmer set a new Alabama record with 17 saves in 2025. As one of the top closers in the country, he was a first-team NCBWA All-American and a finalist for that organization's Stopper of the Year award. He compiled a 3.29 ERA in 38.1 innings while being selected to the All-SEC First Team.

The entire list of ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans for the 2025 season is available below. Joining Ozmer on the second team is former Crimson Tide pitcher Antoine Jean, who put up a career season at Houston.

First Team:

  • Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist
  • Andrew Fischer, 1B, Tennessee
  • Nick Rodriguez, 2B, Missouri State
  • Daniel Cuvet, 3B, Miami (Fla).
  • Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA
  • Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas
  • Ike Irish, OF, Auburn
  • Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
  • Gavin Turley, OF, Oregon State
  • James Quinn-Irons, OF, George Mason
  • Ryan Wideman, OF, Western Kentucky
  • Ryland Zaborowski, DH, Georgia
  • Johnny Sweeney, DH, USC Upstate
  • Bryce Calloway, UT, New Orleans
  • Jake Knapp, P, North Carolina
  • Liam Doyle, P, Tennessee
  • Kade Anderson, P, LSU
  • Jamie Arnold, P, Florida State
  • Jacob Morrison, P, Coastal Carolina
  • Tony Pluta, RP, Arizona
  • Dylan Volantis, RP, Texas

Second Team:

  • Wilson Weber, C, Oregon State
  • Boston Smith, C, Wright State
  • Eddie Madrigal, 1B, Saint Mary's
  • Jared Jones, 1B, LSU
  • Ryan Daniels, 2B, UConn
  • Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State
  • Anthony DePino, 3B, Rhode Island
  • Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
  • Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama
  • Charles Davalan, OF, Arkansas
  • Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana
  • Hunter Ensley, OF, Tennessee
  • Derek Curiel, OF, LSU
  • Nathan Humphreys, OF, Dallas Baptist
  • Kade Snell, OF, Alabama
  • Kuhio Aloy, DH, Arkansas
  • Evan Dempsey, UT, Florida Gulf Coast
  • Anthony Eyanson, P, LSU
  • Kyson Witherspoon, P, Oklahoma
  • JB Middleton, P, Southern Miss
  • Zane Taylor, P, UNC Wilmington
  • Jack Ohman, P, LSU
  • Jordan Gottesman, P, Northeastern
  • Carson Ozmer, RP, Alabama
  • Antoine Jean, RP, Houston

Third Team:

  • Rylan Galvan, C, Texas
  • Carson Tinney, C, Notre Dame
  • Brady Ballinger, 1B, Kansas
  • Joe Tiroly, 2B, Rider
  • Kerrington Cross, 3B, Cincinnati
  • Hayden Jatczak, 3B, Kent State
  • Dylan Grego, SS, Ball State
  • Konni Durschlag, OF, High Point
  • Mason Lytle, OF, UTSA
  • Kyle Fossom, OF, Youngstown State
  • Ben Parker, OF, William and Mary
  • Armani Raygoza, DH, UTRGV
  • Will Jones, P, Northeastern
  • Harrison Bodendorf, P, Oklahoma State
  • Jonathan Gonzalez, P, Stetson
  • Ethan Kleinschmit, P, Oregon State
  • Grayson Grinsell, P, Oregon
  • Cooper Katskee, P, Miami (Ohio)
  • Joseph Dzierwa, P, Michigan State
  • Charlie Walker, RP, Northeastern
  • Lucas Mahlstedt, RP, Clemson

