Where Alabama Baseball's RPI Stands After Win at Troy Sealed Perfect Midweek Record
For the first time in the history of the program, the Alabama baseball team has gone undefeated in midweek games. A 10-2 win at No. 19 Troy on Tuesday night was the 13th and final midweek triumph of the regular season.
It was a big game for the No. 23 Crimson Tide (37-12), but not every midweek carries ranked significance. There's an important factor that mixed midweek results can shape: RPI. Midweek losses are the reason that every NCAA Tournament held in the 2020s has not featured Alabama.
The Crimson Tide made it into the field of 64 in 2021, 2023 and 2024 (the event was not staged in 2020). It is poised to do so again, for the third consecutive time, this summer. In 2022, midweek losses effectively kept Alabama out of the tournament.
The 2025 team's RPI is 13. A road win against a ranked foe is always beneficial, but a midweek loss this late in the season, with Alabama's hosting hopes teetering on the edge, would have added to the uphill climb to host: Troy is 42nd in RPI, despite playing in the best midmajor league in the country.
RPI is not the only deciding factor in which teams get to spend regionals in their home ballparks. There's also strength of schedule, which is never in question for SEC programs, and national ranking. Alabama has been in D1Baseball's Top 25 since the first week of March.
2022 Alabama lost midweek games to UT Martin, Southern Miss, North Alabama and UAB (twice). 2025 Alabama is 2-0 against the Blazers and defeated the Lions in Huntsville. The Crimson Tide also defeated Southern Miss at home in blowout fashion; the Golden Eagles are currently ranked No. 21.
Alabama has six regular season games left, all against SEC foes. The Crimson Tide faces Georgia at home this weekend before traveling to take on Florida next weekend in Gainesville. The SEC Tournament starts on the morning of May 20.