BamaCentral Courtside after Alabama's 90-84 Win at Home Against Clemson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama point guard Labaron Philon tied a career high with 29 points and freshman swingman Amari Allen had a 20-point double-double, but the No. 12 Crimson Tide (6-2) trailed late in a game it led by as many as 19 before ultimately winning 90-84 opposite Clemson.

Sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell also had a career night on the boards with 10 rebounds and blocked eight shots. Alabama was without guards Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., as well as forward Keitenn Bristow. Wrightsell and Bristow are dealing with lower-body injuries, while Holloway has an injured right wrist.

The Crimson Tide's freshmen stepped up in a contest that didn't include key starting playmakers. Allen and London Jemison combined for 33 points. Jemison has already made strides over the course of the young season, adjusting more and more to both Alabama's pace and the college game as a whole. He led the team in steals with two.

Alabama lost the rebounding battle 43-39, and was outscored 35-15 in bench points as well as 50-32 in the paint. Those factors contributed to the Crimson Tide having to sweat out a home game that it was ahead in by 15 points (45-30) at halftime. Philon made nine field goals (three from beyond the arc) and closed the night with four fouls.

"Tonight was a big win against a good team. They gave us everything we could handle, and I have to give them a lot of credit," head coach Nate Oats said. "I thought our guys made some winning plays. I thought Amari Allen made a lot of tough plays, and Sherrell too."

Guard Jalil Bethea made his season debut and was on a minutes restriction. He scored two points on 1-for-2 shooting. Oats said he would've liked for his team to have maintained its comfortable lead so Bethea, a transfer from Miami (Fla.), could've had more minutes. He played six.

The game was Allen's second start of the campaign. He was on the floor for 36 minutes and snagged 11 rebounds. His team closed the game by scoring nine of the contest's last 10 points. Sherrell won the Hard Hat.

"When we add the pieces back, we have a chance to be a pretty good team," Oats said.

