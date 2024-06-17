Alabama Basketball Announces Jersey Numbers for 2024-25 Roster
Alabama basketball announced the jersey numbers for its final 2024-25 roster on Monday morning, revealing the new numbers for the team's eight newcomers as well as height and weight listings for the roster:
0 - Labaron Philon | 6'4 | 177 | Fr.
1 - Mark Sears | 6'1 | 185 | Gr.
2 - Aden Holloway | 6'1 | 190 | So.
3 - Latrell Wrightsell Jr. | 6'3 | 190 | Gr.
4 - Grant Nelson | 6'11 | 230 | Gr.
8 - Chris Youngblood | 6'4 | 218 | Gr.
10 - Mo Dioubate | 6'7 | 215 | So.
11 - Cliff Omoruyi | 6'11 | 240 | Gr.
15 - Jarin Stevenson | 6'11 | 210 | So.
22 - Aiden Sherrell | 6'10 | 225 | Fr.
24 - Naas Cunningham | 6'7 | 180 | Fr.
35 - Derrion Reid | 6'8 | 200 | Fr.
95 - Houston Mallette | 6'5 | 185 | Sr.
Sears, Dioubate and Stevenson are the only returners to be keeping the same numbers they wore a sesaon ago. Nelson is changing from No. 2 to No. 4, which he wore at North Dakota State. Wrightsell is changing from No. 12 to No. 3, which he wore at Cal State Fullerton.
A few of the freshmen received the numbers the wore in high school, such as Sherrell's 22, Reid's 35, and Philon's 0. Omoruyi received No. 11, which he wore at Rutgers, while Holloway received his high school No. 2, a change from wearing No. 1 at Auburn last season.
Interestingly, Youngblood and Mallette are the first Alabama players since the jersey number rule change last summer to choose numbers with digits larger than five. Previously, only numbers with digits 0-5 could be worn, but Youngblood's No. 8 and Mallette's unique No. 95 break that trend.