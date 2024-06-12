Alabama Basketball Draws North Carolina in SEC/ACC Challenge
The second annual SEC/ACC Challenge matchups are set, with Alabama set to travel to blue blood North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 4, per a report from Jon Rothstein.
The game will be a rematch of last season's Sweet Sixteen, where 4-seed Alabama defeated 1-seed North Carolina 89-87 to advance to its second Elite Eight in school history. It will also be the third consecutive season the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels will play, with Alabama having won both previous meetings.
Alabama will be looking for its first win in the SEC/ACC Challenge after falling to Clemson at home last season, a loss the team eventually avenged in an Elite Eight rematch.
Other matchups in the challenge per Rothstein's report are: Arkansas at Miami, Cal at Missouri, Florida State at LSU, Georgia Tech at Oklahoma, Kentucky at Clemson, Notre Dame at Georgia, Ole Miss at Louisville, South Carolina at Boston College, Syracuse at Tennessee, Wake Forest at Texas A&M, Auburn at Duke, Pitt at Mississippi State, Texas at NC State, Vanderbilt at Virgina Tech, and Virginia at Florida.
North Carolina adds to the already brutal non-conference schedule for the Crimson Tide, which also includes a road trip to Purdue, a home game against Creighton, a game against Illinois in Birmingham and a game against Houston in Las Vegas for a Thanksgiving week tournament.
Alabama is slated to be one of the highest ranked teams in the country in the preseason polls, and it will likely have games against more than a few of the preseason top-10 on its schedule, just the way Nate Oats likes it.