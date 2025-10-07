Alabama Basketball Gets 2025-26 SEC Tip-Off Times
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program enters the 2025-26 season with high expectations in what has become the new normal under head coach Nate Oats. The season opens up next Thursday with an exhibition matchup against Florida State in Birmingham's Boutwell Auditorium.
The Crimson Tide faithful can begin making concrete plans for the SEC season that starts in January, as the SEC announced tip-off times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Alabama is set to play on the ESPN family of networks throughout the season, with the first league game occurring Saturday, Jan. 3, against Kentucky at noon CT on the flagship station.
Alabama is set to appear on national TV when it takes on the defending champion Florida Gators in Gainesville on Sunday, Feb. 1, at noon CT on ABC.
The Crimson Tide has a challenging road before beginning conference action as the program is set to take on St. John's in New York, Purdue and Illinois before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival.
SEC Basketball Media Days gets underway in Birmingham next Tuesday and the Crimson Tide will be at the podium shortly after lunch at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
- Saturday, January 3: vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Wednesday, January 7: at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Saturday, January 10: vs. Texas, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2
- Tuesday, January 13: at Mississippi State, 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Saturday, January 17: at Oklahoma, 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Saturday, January 24: vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2
- Tuesday, January 27: vs. Missouri, 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Sunday, February 1: at Florida, 12 p.m. CT, ABC
- Wednesday, February 4: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Saturday, February 7: at Auburn, 3 or 3:30 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2
- Wednesday, February 11: at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Saturday, February 14: vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Wednesday, February 18: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Saturday, February 21: at LSU, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Wednesday, February 25: vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Saturday, February 28: at Tennessee, 5 or 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2
- Tuesday, March 3: at Georgia, time TBD, ESPNEWS
- Saturday, March 7: vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN or ESPN2