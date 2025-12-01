Alabama Freshman Wins Second SEC Weekly Honor After Players Era Festival
Alabama men's basketball had multiple players stand out during the 2025 Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, but Amari Allen shined among the rest of the conference last week.
The forward was recognized as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday for his performances in the second-ever NIL event. Allen shares the honor with Tennessee forward Nate Ament.
This is the second time that Allen has received this award, as he also took it home following the win over Illinois. The Crimson Tide has won an SEC weekly honor four times through four weeks, as guard Labaron Philon Jr. has been named the conference's Player of the Week twice.
Allen averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks during the Crimson Tide's matchups in Las Vegas against Gonzaga, UNLV and Maryland. More specifically, here's a look at his individual numbers for each game:
- Gonzaga: 14 points (4 of 7 from the field), four rebounds, one assists, two steals, one turnover
- UNLV: 13 points (4 of 6), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks, three turnovers
- Maryland: 10 points (4 of 7), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal
Overall, Allen shot 60 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line. He currently ranks 14th in the SEC in rebounding with 6.9 boards per game.
Alabama fell to then-No. 12 Gonzaga 95-85 to open the NIL event on Nov. 24. However, UA tied its most points in a game under head coach Nate Oats following a 115-76 blowout win over UNLV last Tuesday, and Alabama tied its most assists under Oats (29) after obliterating Maryland 105-72 last Wednesday.
Allen, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound wing in the 2025 class, was the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, the 13th-ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 102 overall prospect at the time of his commitment.
Allen "stood out as a surprise" to Oats when he arrived to Tuscaloosa. He is a lengthy perimeter player with the ability to score at will and also has the physical prowess to press teams defensively. He has all the tools to succeed in Oats' system. It's important to note that although he's officially listed as a forward, Oats has often referred to Allen as a guard.
Despite the dismantling of the Rebels and Terrapins, the Crimson Tide's loss to Gonzaga moved it down to No. 12 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday.
Alabama (5-2) is now turning the page to the SEC/ACC Challenge, as it'll face Clemson (7-1) on Dec. 3 in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide is 1-1 in the SEC/ACC Challenge with a home loss to Clemson in 2023 and a road win over North Carolina in 2024.
Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:
- Week 1: Labaron Philon Jr. — SEC Player of the Week
- Week 3: Labaron Philon Jr. — SEC Player of the Week, Amari Allen — SEC Freshman of the Week
- Week 4: Amari Allen — SEC Co-Freshman of the Week