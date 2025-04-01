Alabama Basketball Lands First Transfer Portal Commitment
Alabama landed its first commitment from the transfer portal on Monday evening from former Bucknell center Noah Williamson, per On3's Joe Tipton.
The 7-foot, 250-pounder from Riga, Latvia, visited Tuscaloosa on Sunday and Monday and both parties clearly had a mutual understanding as he committed to the Crimson Tide not even 24 hours after his arrival.
Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season. Williamson will be a senior at Alabama in 2025-26 after three years with Bucknell.
Williamson becomes Alabama's first true center for 2025-26 as starter Clifford Omoruyi is out of eligibility. In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint––one of its main weaknesses last season––Alabama added Omoruyi out of the transfer portal this past offseason. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Crimson Tide with NBA Draft hopes.
Williamson was a member of the Patriot League All-Defensive team and led the Bison to a league-best 13-5 record in conference play. He had nine double-doubles this season, which is two more than forward Grant Nelson or any other Alabama player had. Nelson is also out of eligibility.
Bucknell made it to the semifinal round of the Patriot League Tournament but fell to Navy 83-77 –– eliminating its chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Williamson scored 22 points.
Alabama forwards Aiden Sherrell and Jarin Stevenson are the next tallest current players on the Tide as they stand at 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-11 respectively. Sherrell was Omoruyi's primary backup this season.