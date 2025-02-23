Nate Oats Sets New Alabama Program Record for Most AP Top 25 Wins by Coach
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— There's a new name atop the record books for most coaching wins against top 25 teams in Alabama men's basketball history.
The No. 4 Crimson Tide (22-5, 11-3 SEC) defeated No. 17 Kentucky (18-9, 7-7 SEC) 96-83 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, giving head coach Nate Oats his 26th win over an AP Top 25 team during his five-plus seasons leading the program (he's in the midst of his sixth). That surpasses Wimp Sanderson's previous mark, while also completing the regular season sweep of Kentucky.
Oats tied Sanderson, who was head coach from 1980-92, with Alabama's win over Mississippi State back on Jan. 29. The past two games prior to Saturday's victory over the Wildcats didn't go the Crimson Tide's way, with back-to-back losses against No. 1 Auburn and No. 15 Missouri.
"Honestly, Wimp did a really good job here," Oats said. "When they give you the opportunity [for those wins], you take advantage of them. We don't have enough, because we had a chance to get two more in the last two games before this."
He went on to explain further that the league is stronger now, which is correct; SEC basketball has made tremendous strides in the last decade alone.
"Every team we play the rest of the year's a top 25 team," Oats said. "I'm guessing Wimp didn't have that many opportunities like we have, but you've also got to go win them." He named some instrumental players in prior wins, including Herb Jones, Jaden Shackelford, Brandon Miller, Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Clowney.
Players on this season's team have also played important roles in helping Oats get to this record, including point guard Mark Sears, who scored 30 points against the Wildcats in 35 minutes. He has back-to-back games with 30 points or more.
After facing No. 21 Mississippi State on Tuesday at home, the Crimson Tide's next three opponents are all in the top 10: No. 6 Tennessee (road), No. 2 Florida (home) and No. 1 Auburn (road). Oats has a chance to get to 30 if his team wins all four, but that will be tough sledding.