Alabama Basketball Staff Doing 'Everything They Can' to Solve Cramping Issues

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Two of Alabama's most impactful players have both missed time in games this season due to cramping. Aiden Sherrell, the Crimson Tide's block leader and second-leading rebounder, had to exit the Arizona game back on Dec. 13, and more notably, leading scorer Labaron Philon did not play the final 16 minutes of Wednesday's loss to Vanderbilt because of full body cramps.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during a Friday press conference it's "been a debate around here for the last couple of days" with dietitian Amanda Branson, trainer Clarke Holter and strength coach Henry Barrera about what could be the cause of the problem.

"They’ve all looked at everything" Oats said. ",Gotten all the testing, tested him at practice, checked his levels on stuff. They looked at past games. With him, I mean it’s a guy that played three straight games heavy minutes out in Vegas and had no issues at all. It's a guy that loves to play basketball. He's out playing three games in one day, playing AAU growing up, never had an issue. Obviously that gym was hot. It was packed. It was really humid. Shoot, I was sweating, and I was just coaching."

Before he checked out at the 16:16 mark of Wednesday night's game at Vanderbilt, Philon was leading all scorers with 18 points on 2-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Without Philon, Alabama struggled from the floor and only made four 3-pointers as a team for the remainder of the game in the 96-90 loss.

The Alabama head coach anticipates Philon playing in Saturday's game against Texas. Philon is averaging 21.3 points per game this season for the Crimson Tide, which is second in the SEC.

Oats said cramping is typically due to what player did not do properly in the leadup to a game whether that's lack of hydration, poor eating habits or lack of sleep. Oats said Philon did the same thing he always does before games.

"I think Amanda, Clarke and Henry do a really good job making sure they’re ready to go," Oats said. "I thought they did a pretty good job prepping them. We’ve obviously got to continue to do a better job making sure he's hydrated properly, and whatever else he needs to have going into games because it’s been twice now this year. You know, Aiden Sherrell had the one deal, and then Labaron’s had it. Those three are doing everything they can. They're a little frustrated because I think they're all at the top of the country, best in the business at taking care of people's bodies. They do a good job. Hopefully we don’t have any more of it."

Read more on BamaCentral: