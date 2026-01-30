Amari Allen is 'Chomping at the Bit' to Return for Alabama Basketball Against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's leading rebounder and one of its best scorers has missed the last two games for the Crimson Tide with an injury suffered in the Oklahoma game, but head coach Nate Oats said freshman Amari Allen is "chomping at the bit" to get back out there with his team for No. 23 Alabama's big SEC road showdown at No. 19 Florida on Sunday.

"Amari's yet to practice, but he's been going through some basketball workouts and looking a lot better," Oats said during a Friday press conference. "He's chomping at the bit, wanting to play. He's a competitor. If he's close to being able to play, I think he's going to play. But we'll probably end up being a game-time decision on him like it's been here recently."

Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman. His name has started popping up on NBA draft boards as a potential one-and-done prospect. He has missed three total games this season.

Florida is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and if Allen could play, it would be a huge boost for the Tide on the glass.

"If Amari could be back–– which man, I'm hoping he's back because he makes a big difference when he's out there," Oats said. "The fact that we can play a guy with size that rebounds like he does at the three or two even, allows us to rebound the ball a lot better. Guard rebounds are a big deal, and we got to get guards in there to rebound."

Injuries have been a season-long problem that have held out almost every scholarship player on the Alabama roster for at least one game this season, but Oats expects a relatively healthy team for Sunday's matchup, excluding the three long-term injuries of Collins Onyejika, Davion Hannah and Keitenn Bristow. Aden Holloway returned from injury in the Crimson Tide's Tuesday night victory over Missouri and scored five points with eight assists.

"Nobody else has had any setbacks in practice, so should be good," Oats said. "Everybody that played last game against Missouri [should be availble], and hopefully in addition to Amari being able to play on Sunday."

No. 23 Alabama (14-6, 4-3 SEC) will take on No. 19 Florida (15-6, 6-2 SEC) on Sunday at noon CT on ABC.

