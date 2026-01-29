How to Watch No. 23 Alabama Basketball at No. 19 Florida

No. 23 Alabama will play its 21st game of the regular season, and the eighth of SEC play, on Sunday, Feb. 1, on the road against No. 19 Florida.

Alabama made it very clear throughout the last two seasons that it could hang with and beat some of the best teams in the country and being the only school in the country to advance to back-to-back Elite Eights reflects that. However, there is no doubt that Florida has given the Crimson Tide a ton of problems over the last two years.

Alabama has lost its last four matchups against Florida. Here is the Gators' point total for each game: 105, 102, 99 and 104. The Crimson Tide's defense has been a shaky subject for the past couple of years, but it has shown positive signs against many SEC teams, just not Florida and head coach Todd Golden.

Taking down the defending national champion on the road after not defeating them in two full years would be a big accomplishment for head coach Nate Oats and the Tide. Can Alabama get it done?

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Florida

Who: No. 23 Alabama (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at No. 19 Florida (15-6, 6-2 SEC)

What: Alabama's eighth game of SEC Play (fourth on the road)

When: Sunday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

TV: SEC ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 145 (Alabama), Channel 374 (Florida)

Series: Alabama leads 79-74, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 18, 1927. The Crimson Tide is 19-40 on the road against the Gators.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide got blown out by Florida 104-82 in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Grant Nelson left the game in the first half with an injury, and Alabama never seemed to recover. Chris Youngblood led the Tide with 14 points. The Crimson Tide struggled throughout the evening defending the Gators, allowing Florida to convert 49 percent from the floor and score 52 points in the paint. Alabama couldn't handle with the Gators' physicality losing the rebounding battle 50-34 and allowing Florida to score 19 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled Missouri 90-64 at home on Jan. 27. Alabama led 24-21 at around the midway point of the first half, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to go on an 18-8 run and never looked back. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way offensively, as he tallied 21 points on a career-high 7-for-10 from downtown. Defensively, UA allowed its fewest points to a Power Four opponent this season, including just 11 for Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell, who had 31 in last year's meeting. Alabama's frontcourt duo of Aiden Sherrell and Charles Bediako also stood out, as they combined for 30 points.

Last time out, Florida: The Gators obliterated South Carolina 95-48 on the road on Jan. 28. The 47-point margin of victory tied for UF's most-ever in an SEC game. Florida forward Thomas Haugh led the scoring column with 18 points, but four other Gators finished in double figures. Rueben Chinyelu shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the field and also collected 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Alex Condon squeaked into the double-digit scorers club with 10 points, but he was just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. The Gamecocks converted 15 of their 58 field goal attempts (26 percent).

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.0 on 51.6 FG%) *LEADS SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.8, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 with 2.7 turnovers)

Florida Stat Leaders

Points: Thomas Haugh (17.4 on 47.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Reuben Chinyelu (11.0, including 4.1 offensive) *LEADS SEC*

Assists: Boogie Fland (3.7 with 1.7 turnovers)

