BamaCentral Courtside after Alabama's 98-88 Loss at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga.–– The phrase "shot the lights out" is sometimes used when a team or player has a strong shooting performance. Georgia's Kanon Catchings didn't literally shoot the lights up, but he was making 3s at such a clip that it was even hard for the scoreboard to catch up.

Because of scoreboard and clock operation issues, Alabama and Georgia experienced about a 20-minute delay in the second half of Tuesday night's game, but the delay couldn't slow down the Bulldog offense as Georgia beat No. 16 Alabama 98-88, snapping Alabama's eight-game win streak.

Catchings finished with a career high 32 points for the Bulldogs with seven made 3-pointers.

"Gotta give Georgia a lot of credit," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "They needed the win, looked like they needed it. They came out and played harder than us, turned us over. They had 21 points off turnovers, destroyed us on the second-chance points. Add those two numbers up, you get 46 points second chance and off turnovers compared to our 24. When you lose that by 22 points, it's going to be really hard to win the game."

Alabama was crushed on the glass. Georgia only out-rebounded Alabama by 10, but the Bulldogs snagged 13 offensive rebounds that lead to 25 second-chance points. The Bulldogs lead by as many as 14 points in the second half. Whenever Alabama tried to make a run to get back in it, Georgia had an answer.

The Bulldogs made six 3-pointers from the 8:24 mark to the 2:58 mark in the second half. Catchings was responsible for three of those.

"We’re good for giving up career-highs to guys," Oats said. "We did it again tonight with Catchings. He’s super comfortable, got a bunch of open shots off, and he ends up with 32. It’s like once you get him going, it’s hard to shut the water off. He ends up making seven threes, gets a career-high, has his career night. And we didn’t have any resistance on him all night.

Alabama (22-8, 12-5 SEC) will be back in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday to wrap up the regular season against Auburn with an opportunity to secure the 2-seed in the SEC tournament.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writer Katie Windham shares her final thoughts and takeaways from the court at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia after No. 16 Alabama lost to Georgia, 98-88.