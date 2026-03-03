Live Updates from No. 16 Alabama Basketball at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga.–– Alabama basketball is rolling into the March. The No. 16 Crimson Tide has won eight straight games heading into Tuesday night's game at Georgia.

The Crimson Tide has already secured a top-four seed in the SEC tournament, but Nate Oats wants his team to earn the 2-seed, which it can do with a win in Athens. Alabama is also fighting for the highest seed possible in the NCAA tournament.

Alabama and Georgia are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. CT tipoff inside Stegman Coliseum, and the game will be on ESPN News. BamaCentral is live on site and will be providing updates throughout.

First Half

Georgia wins the opening tip, and this game is underway.

Starting lineups:

Alabama at Georgia starting lineups- March 3, 2026 | Statbroadcast

Pregame

Aden Holloway and Jalil Bethea end warmups with a thundering alley oop from Holloway to Bethea. I'm getting really good vibes from Bethea tonight. We'll see if that translate over to the game.

Former Georgia head football coach Mark Richt is in attendance for Tuesday night's game.

About 30 minutes before tip, the student section inside Stegman Coliseum is pretty full, but the rest of the arena is pretty sparse. Still time for fans to fill in though.

Tonight's officials: Doug Shows, Steven Anderson, Rob Rorke

Alabama will be wearing its traditional all crimson road uniforms.

Alabama has won three straight games against Georgia. The last loss came in Athens on Jan. 25, 2022

How to Watch: Alabama at Georgia

Who: No. 16 Alabama (22-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

What: Alabama's 17th game of SEC Play (ninth on the road)

When: Tuesday, March 3, 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPNEWS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (Alabama), Channel 192 (Georgia)

Series: Alabama leads 101-53, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 21, 1922. The Crimson Tide is 35-31 on the road against the Bulldogs.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide dominated Georgia 90-69 at home on Feb. 1, 2025. For one of the first times this season, Alabama displayed dominance and superiority on both sides of the floor from practically start to finish. Forward Grant Nelson had himself quite the game as he scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and five blocks in 26 minutes of action. Fellow Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell tallied eight points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half against Georgia. He finished the game with a season-high 12 points, seven rebounds and a block.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 17 Crimson Tide took down then-No. 22 Tennessee 71-69 at home on Feb. 28. The Crimson Tide overcame a mountainous 13-point deficit, thanks to an incredible second-half effort on both ends of the floor. Head coach Nate Oats crowned Aiden Sherrell "the MVP," but Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with a team-high 25 points. Additionally, Labaron Philon Jr., who had 13 of UA's final 18 points, hit the game-winning shot with under 23 seconds remaining. It was Alabama's first lead of the entire game, but it's all the Tide needed to get out of Knoxville with its eighth consecutive win.

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs cruised past South Carolina 87-68 at home on Feb. 28. Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia with 18 points off the bench, while Justin Bailey had 10 points as a fellow non-starter. That said, starters Somtochukwu Cyril (12 points), Kareem Stagg (11) and Marcus Millender each finished in double figures. Blue Cain logged a team-high eight assists and Justin Abson recorded four blocks off the bench.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 on 50.8 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.3, including 1.6 offensive) *SIXTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.6 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Georgia Stat Leaders