BamaCentral Courtside From Alabama's SEC-Opening Win Over Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a heavy majority of duos, such as Batman and Robin, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, plus Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, one member is more regarded than the other.

Over the past month or so, Alabama basketball guard Labaron Philon Jr. has been the man in the spotlight and rightfully so, as the sophomore has been named the SEC Player of the Week three times. But after a couple of recent performances, fellow Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway has a really good shot at the coveted honor come next Monday afternoon.

No. 14 Alabama took down Kentucky 89-74 at home on Saturday afternoon. Holloway scored 26 points on 6 of 8 from deep, while also dishing five assists, grabbing four rebounds and swiping a steal from the Wildcats. 26 points is a season-high for him, but he also tallied that on Monday against Yale and against UNLV in November.

"He shoots the ball really well, from all over the place," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the Kentucky game. "30 feet, 28 feet, he shot it just as well from three as he did from the free-throw line. He's all frustrated with himself for not making his free throws, but 6 of 8 from three is pretty good. I mean, he's one best shooters in the country.

"We had three guys that had both a positive offense and defensive leverage. It was Aiden Sherrell, who only played nine minutes, Noah Williamson and then Aden Holloway. The blue-collar stuff, he wasn't great at it last game. He was really focused on making some tough defensive plays. He did, he had double-digit blue collar points, which was big. I thought he was in there scrapping, making some tough plays.

"When was in the game, our defense was actually positive eight. Eight points per 100 possessions, which is great, because his offense is always through the rood. I think when he focuses on tough, hard-nosed blue-collar plays defensively, I think the offense just flows because he's that talented of an offensive player. I think that's what you saw today."

In addition to Holloway, the aforementioned Labaron Philon Jr. also shined with 13 points in the second half alone — ending Kentucky's comeback effort down the stretch. Other standout performances from the Crimson Tide include 14 points from Houston Mallette, 11 points and nine rebounds from Amari Allen and a season-high 10 points from Noah Williamson.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Hunter De Siver, Joe Gaither and Will Miller provide thoughts and takeaways from the Alabama men's basketball team's 89-74 SEC-opening home win against Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

