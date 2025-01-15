BamaCentral Courtside: Ole Miss 74, Alabama 64
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 4 Alabama men's basketball fell to Ole Miss 74-64 at home in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday evening.
The Crimson Tide finished the game with an astounding 21 turnovers––a new season-high. Head coach Nate Oats said during Tuesday's press conference that Ole Miss consistently takes the ball away from opponents and this contest was no different. Some Alabama mishaps came from the Rebels stripping the ball away, but many of the turnovers stemmed from poor passing across the court.
The Crimson Tide's free-throw woes also continued as they managed just 19-of-26 from the charity stripe, further complicating any scoring efforts.
Furthermore, Alabama came into this game among the best in the country on the offensive glass, however the Tide collected just four offensive rebounds. Oats emphasized during the postgame press conference that this was the "most disappointing" part of tonight's loss and that he was "disgusted" by the lack of effort and leadership to bring Alabama back into it.
"We lost this game on the offensive end," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "We lost the game with our turnovers, our lack of effort on the offensive glass, guys that we count on to go get offensive rebounds came through with nothing for us tonight."
Ole Miss forward Malik Dia led the way for the Rebels as he turned in a stellar 23-point, 19-rebound and 2-block performance.
"He was a problem for us tonight," Oats said. "I may have screwed up some of the matchups. He played 31 minutes. Probably should have played [Alabama center] Cliff [Omoruyi] more (he played just 13 minutes)."
Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway was one of Alabama's only positives on offense, as he scored 15 points with six rebounds and three assists.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Will Miller and Hunter De Siver share their final thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's home loss to Ole Miss.