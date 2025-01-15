Bama Central

BamaCentral Courtside: Ole Miss 74, Alabama 64

The Crimson Tide scored its least amount of points since the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats directs his team against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats directs his team against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 4 Alabama men's basketball fell to Ole Miss 74-64 at home in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday evening.

The Crimson Tide finished the game with an astounding 21 turnovers––a new season-high. Head coach Nate Oats said during Tuesday's press conference that Ole Miss consistently takes the ball away from opponents and this contest was no different. Some Alabama mishaps came from the Rebels stripping the ball away, but many of the turnovers stemmed from poor passing across the court.

The Crimson Tide's free-throw woes also continued as they managed just 19-of-26 from the charity stripe, further complicating any scoring efforts.

Furthermore, Alabama came into this game among the best in the country on the offensive glass, however the Tide collected just four offensive rebounds. Oats emphasized during the postgame press conference that this was the "most disappointing" part of tonight's loss and that he was "disgusted" by the lack of effort and leadership to bring Alabama back into it.

"We lost this game on the offensive end," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "We lost the game with our turnovers, our lack of effort on the offensive glass, guys that we count on to go get offensive rebounds came through with nothing for us tonight."

Ole Miss forward Malik Dia led the way for the Rebels as he turned in a stellar 23-point, 19-rebound and 2-block performance.

"He was a problem for us tonight," Oats said. "I may have screwed up some of the matchups. He played 31 minutes. Probably should have played [Alabama center] Cliff [Omoruyi] more (he played just 13 minutes)."

Auburn transfer guard Aden Holloway was one of Alabama's only positives on offense, as he scored 15 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Will Miller and Hunter De Siver share their final thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's home loss to Ole Miss.

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Basketball