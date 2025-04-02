Former Alabama Guard JD Davison Named G League MVP
Former Alabama and current Maine Celtics guard JD Davison has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player.
A two-way player with the Boston Celtics, Davison averaged 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 48.2 percent from the field in 45 overall games this season for Maine. His dominance led Maine to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs.
It's been quite the calendar year for Davison as he also won his first NBA ring after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals last June. Davison is the fourth Crimson Tide product to win a ring, joining Robert Horry (7 rings). Jason Caffey (2) and Mo Williams (1).
Davison was selected as the No. 53 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. However, he's played most of his professional career with Boston's G League affiliate.
Ranked as the 57th overall draft prospect by Sports Illustrated, Davison entered his freshman season with the Crimson Tide as the top recruit in the state of Alabama. Winning Mr. Basketball his senior season, Davison had built up a reel of highlight dunks and athletic plays that took the Alabama fan base by storm.
Entering his freshman season with the Crimson Tide, Davison was projected to be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a one-and-done season. Davison ultimately opted to play just one season with the Crimson Tide, but his draft potential tanked following what many fans considered to be an underwhelming freshman year.
In the 2021-22 college basketball season, Davison saw playing time in 33 games with six starts on the year. Averaging 25.8 minutes per game, Davison finished fourth on the team in points with 282, an average of 8.5 per game. He also finished third on the team with 157 rebounds and second in assists with 95 — just three assists shy of team leader Jahvon Quinerly.