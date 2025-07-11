Herb Jones Agrees to 3-Year Extension with New Orleans Pelicans
Former Alabama basketball star and 2021 SEC Player of the Year Herb Jones has agreed to a three-year extension worth $68 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Including a player option for the 2029-30 season, Jones has five years on his Pelicans contract.
The Pelicans selected Jones with the 35th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is credited as one of the most instrumental players in the revitalization of the Alabama men's basketball program, helping lead the 2020-21 team to the Sweet 16 in Nate Oats' second season as head coach.
Jones went on to make the All-Rookie Second Team in 2022, followed by becoming an All-Defensive First Team honoree in 2024. The forward was a defensive force in college as well. One of the main reasons why he is one of the most important players of the Nate Oats era is his playing style.
He almost departed Alabama prior to that pivotal season, testing the draft waters before making the decision to give college basketball one last go-around. His choice paid off. The Crimson Tide earned the first of its two SEC double crowns under Oats by taking the conference's regular season and tournament titles.
The 2024-25 season was largely lost to injury for Jones. He played in 20 games (all starts) and underwent season-ending surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder in February. His 2023-24 campaign was more productive with 76 starts and an average of 30.5 minutes per contest.
For his NBA career, Jones averages 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He's appeared in 240 games during his four seasons. News of his extension, which brings the total valuation of his deal to $97 million, was relayed to Charania by Jones' agents.