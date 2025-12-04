Why Aiden Sherrell Put in Extra Practice After 10-Rebound, 8-Block Night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Sophomore Alabama men's basketball forward Aiden Sherrell did a lot of good things during his freshman campaign. He had never had 10 rebounds in a game until Wednesday's 90-84 win over Clemson, and he eclipsed his 2024-25 season blocks total (seven) with eight in one go against the Tigers, also putting up five points.

"Aiden Sherrell's really coming," head coach Nate Oats said. "[He] won the Hard Hat with the eight blocks. Everybody's super happy for him."

It was a quality performance that the No. 12 Crimson Tide (6-2) couldn't have gone without after it relinquished a 15-point halftime lead and trailed 83-81 with two minutes and 41 seconds to go. Sherrell left points on the table with a 3-for-8 outing at the charity stripe, missing his first four tries from the line. He didn't waste any time after the game seeking to rectify this problem.

"He feels bad he let his teammates down at the free throw line," Oats said. "He's in the practice gym working on his free throws right now."

Sherrell is already a frontcourt fixture for Alabama, but the Crimson Tide's post game hasn't been up to scratch so far this season. Furthermore, the roster is already down freshman big man Collins Onyejiaka, who is out indefinitely due to a medical condition. Sherrell, who goes 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, will be counted on to grab tough rebounds and knock opposing shot attempts down.

"If he'd have made his free throws, he had two blocks shy of a triple-double," Oats said. "For a kid that only had seven blocks all of last year to have five last game, eight this game, he's doing what we need him to at the rim."

The Detroit native is averaging nine rebounds per game in the Crimson Tide's last three contests. He can shoot from deep; he hadn't attempted a shot from beyond the arc in two games until trying one against Clemson (7-2), which he missed. His performance on Wednesday was particularly opportune in the absence of fellow forward Keitenn Bristow, who hasn't played since last Tuesday because of an injury to his right leg.

Whether Bristow (who hits the boards hard) is going to be immediately available or not, Alabama will continue to call on Sherrell, a former five-star who on Wednesday showed that flirting with a double-double isn't always all about points. The Crimson Tide made a Final Four two seasons ago without a true center, and though there are multiple on this year's roster, Sherrell has undertaken and delivered on the objectives of an effective post player.

