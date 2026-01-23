How Alabama Players Reacted to Charles Bediako Rejoining Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Without even playing a basketball game this week, Alabama was the center of all college basketball discourse with the possible return of center Charles Bediako.

Alabama head coach confirmed during a Friday press conference that the Crimson Tide plans to play Bediako on Saturday against Tennessee and does not fear any punishments for doing so. Bediako last played two seasons at Alabama from 2021 to 2023 before going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bediako never played in the NBA but has spent the last three years in the G League. Because of the constant turnover in college basketball rosters now, there are not any players currently on the Crimson Tide team that played with Bediako at Alabama in 2023. (However, there are still two players from that team, Rylan Griffin at Texas A&M and Nick Pringle at Arkansas, that are still playing in the SEC.)

That hasn't stopped the current Crimon Tide team from welcoming Bediako with open arms according to Oats.

"Our players are trying to win," Oats said. "Their goals are high. Charles is going to contribute to them winning, and he's a great guy. He's been an unbelievable teammate. Every kid that played with him his two years here loved playing with him. He's been welcomed in.

"Charles was here when some of these guys came on visits, so they know him. Charles has been around. He was here last year. When they played in Birmingham last week, he came down with their coaches and watched practice. I stay in touch with all our former players, so I've continued to talk to him through the years, and I love having our guys come back. So he's been a guy that's been around. They're pretty comfortable with him, and he fits in great."

At 7-feet tall, Bediako provides much-needed depth in the front court. Alabama is without freshman center Collins Onyejika becuase of heart condition that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season. Transfer forward Keitenn Bristow is also out for an indefinite amount of time with a leg injury, and Taylor Bol Bowen has also been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Oats said Bediako will be able to be on the court the same time as Aiden Sherrell or Noah Williamson. It also will allow Bol Bowen and London Jemison to play more of their true positions at the three.

"I think it helps everybody out," Oats said. "And they're all thankful for a guy that will help us win some more games."

No. 17 Alabama is currently 13-5 (3-2 SEC) and will host Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

