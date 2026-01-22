Is Nate Oats Planning to Play Charles Bediako Against Tennessee?

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is planning to play former (and now current) Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako during Saturday night's home game against Tennessee, per The Field of 68.

On Tuesday, it was first reported by AL.com that Charles Bediako is suing the NCAA with hopes of gaining eligibility to return to the college level. But just a couple of hours later, the NCAA released a statement regarding the former Crimson Tide center, saying that he "signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract."

Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted former Alabama center Charles Bediako a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday morning, per AL.com. This makes the NBA G League player immediately eligible to play for the Crimson Tide, including Saturday's game against Tennessee. However, this is a 10-day restraining order, as a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

The NCAA made another statement on Wednesday after the ruling, saying that "A judge ordering the NCAA to let a former NBA player take the court Saturday against actual college student-athletes is exactly why Congress must step in and empower college sports to enforce our eligibility rules."

While he became eligible on Tuesday, it was uncertain whether or not Oats would put him on the floor, as he hasn't been with the Crimson Tide in over two years.

During his 70 games (67 starts) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He has never played in an NBA game.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week with back-to-back losses, and another would diminish Alabama's status in the SEC. However, head coach Nate Oats and company came through in untraditional ways, as despite being down by double digits in each game, UA defeated the Bulldogs 97-82 on Jan. 13 and also beat the Sooners 83-81 on Jan. 17.

These comeback victories moved Alabama up to No. 17 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll on Monday.

Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC) now turns the page to its next matchup at home against Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

It's uncertain at this time how long Bediako will be on the floor, but it is certain that all eyes will be on him when the ball is in his hands on Saturday night.

