How Many Consecutive Weeks Was Alabama Basketball Ranked?

Alabama men's basketball was not ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday after beating Missouri, but then proceeding to get blown out by Florida.

The Crimson Tide entered this past week as the No. 23 team in the AP Poll, meaning that head coach Nate Oats and company were on a slippery slope to begin with.

Oats has turned Alabama into one of the premier programs in college basketball over the past couple of years. The Crimson Tide's absence from this week's AP Top 25 reflects that, as UA appeared in the renowned ranking system for 42 consecutive weeks. It was the fifth-longest streak in the nation and the second-longest in school history, behind 73 consecutive appearances from 1974-78.

The streak started when Alabama was placed No. 24 on Jan. 29, 2024, and it has made the elite list every week since. The Crimson Tide was included in the AP Top 25 for the final nine weeks of the 2023-24 season, all 21 weeks of the 2024-25 season and the previous 12 weeks of this season.

Here is a complete list of where the Crimson Tide ranked in every AP Top 25 list since Jan. 29, 2024. It ranges from No. 24 all the way to No. 2, including 24 appearances within the top-10.

2023-24 Season

Jan. 29, 2024: No. 24

Feb. 5, 2024: No. 16

Feb. 12, 2024: No. 15

Feb. 19, 2024: No. 13

Feb. 26, 2024: No. 14

March 4, 2024: No. 16

March 11, 2024: No. 19

March 18, 2024: No. 19

Final: No. 3

Result: 25-12 (13-5 SEC) Record; NCAA Tournament Final Four

2024-25 Season

Preseason: No. 2

Nov. 11, 2024: No. 2

Nov. 18, 2024: No. 8

Nov. 25, 2024, No. 9

Dec. 2, 2024: No. 10

Dec. 9, 2024: No. 7

Dec. 16, 2024: No. 6

Dec. 23, 2024: No. 5

Dec. 30, 2024: No. 5

Jan. 6, 2025: No. 5

Jan. 13, 2025: No. 4

Jan. 20, 2025: No. 4

Jan. 27, 2025: No. 4

Feb. 3, 2025: No. 3

Feb. 10, 2025: No. 2

Feb. 17, 2025: No. 4

Feb. 24, 2025: No. 6

March 3, 2025: No. 7

March 10, 2025: No. 5

March 17, 2025: No. 7

Final: No. 6

Result: 28-9 (13-5 SEC) Record; NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

2025-26 Season

Note: the AP Top 25 was not conducted on Dec. 29, 2025 due to the Holiday break.

Preseason: No. 15

Nov. 10, 2025: No. 8

Nov. 17, 2025: No. 11

Nov. 24, 2025: No. 8

Dec. 1, 2025: No. 12

Dec. 8, 2025: No. 12

Dec. 15, 2025: No. 16

Dec. 22, 2025: No. 14

Jan. 5, 2026: No. 13

Jan. 12, 2026: No. 18

Jan. 19, 2026: No. 17

Jan. 26, 2026: No. 23

Current Status: 14-7 (4-4 SEC) Record; Ninth in SEC Standings

