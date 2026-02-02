Is Alabama Basketball Ranked in Polls After Missouri Win, Florida Loss?

After 12 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Missouri and Florida as the No. 23 team in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.

These last two games had a blowout theme, but the Crimson Tide split the results. Alabama cruised past the Tigers 90-64 at home on Jan. 27 in a much-needed win. However, the then-No. 19 Gators obliterated head coach Nate Oats and company 100-77 on Feb. 1 in Gainesville, Florida.

Due to Alabama already being on the edge of the top-25, the ranked loss outweighed the unranked win, as the Crimson Tide was not listed in Monday's AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll. That said, it received the second-most votes outside of the AP Top 25 and the fourth-most votes outside of the Coaches Poll.

Against Missouri, guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way offensively, as he tallied 21 points on a career-high 7-for-10 from downtown. Defensively, UA allowed its fewest points to a Power Four opponent this season, including just 11 for Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell, who had 31 in last year's meeting. Alabama's frontcourt duo of Aiden Sherrell and Charles Bediako combined for 30 points.

Alabama has now lost five consecutive games to Florida with an average scoreboard margin of 16.4 points. The Gators' post players made things way too difficult for Alabama's bigs to get anything going in the paint. Florida outscored Alabama in the paint 72-26. The most glaring issue of the game was turnovers, as UA turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 25 Florida points off them.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

Read More: