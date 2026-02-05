How to Watch First Rendition of 2026 Iron Bowl of Basketball

Alabama will play its 23rd game of the regular season, and the 10th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 7, on the road against Auburn.

The first rendition of the 2026 Iron Bowl of Basketball has much different implications compared to last year's initial matchup. The earlier of the two 2025 matchups was between No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Alabama in perhaps the most important regular-season game in the history of these two programs, and the Tigers came out on top in Tuscaloosa. Alabama had the last laugh, though, as the Tide defeated Auburn on the road in the regular-season finale.

While last year was No. 1 vs. No. 2, neither Alabama nor Auburn will be ranked on Saturday. That said, both teams sit at 5-4 in SEC play, meaning this game will alter the conference standings.

The Tigers are coming into this one with a loss, but head coach Steve Pearl, who is the son and successor of recently retired Bruce Pearl, won four straight games before falling to Tennessee. Alabama lost two of its last three games before taking down Texas A&M, which is on top of the SEC standings, on Wednesday.

How to Watch: 2026 Iron Bowl of Basketball, Part I

Who: Alabama (15-7, 5-4 SEC) at Auburn (14-8, 5-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's 10th game of SEC Play (fifth on the road)

When: Saturday, Feb. 7, 3 p.m. CT

Where: Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (Alabama), Channel 374 (Auburn)

Series: Alabama leads 101-69, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. The Crimson Tide is 29-36 on the road against the Tigers.

Last Meeting: With the game on the line in overtime, Alabama's fifth-year guard Mark Sears sank a floater through the net as the clock expired for the No. 7 Crimson Tide to upset No. 1 Auburn, 93-91 in overtime inside a stunned Neville Arena on March 8, 2025. This was Alabama's final game and the result clinched the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament for the Crimson Tide. And while Sears played the hero role, forward Grant Nelson shined throughout with 23 points and eight rebounds. Auburn forward Johni Broome finished with 34 points, but it wasn't enough.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was outlasted by Texas A&M 100-97 at home on Feb. 4. This was a much-needed win for the Crimson Tide, as UA became unranked earlier in the week for the first time since January 2024. Additionally, this was a victory over the top team in the SEC standings, which will hopefully be the key to turning the Tide around for the remainder of the season. Alabama had six of its eight players who saw time on the floor on Wednesday score 10-plus points. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. combined for 29 points in the second half, and the rest of the Crimson Tide scored 25!

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers fell to Tennessee 77-69 on the road on Jan. 31. Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall put up 21 points and three steals, but it wasn't enough as Tahaad Pettford was the only other Tiger to finish in double figures. Forward Nate Ament led the Volunteers with 22 points on 4 of 16 from the field (12 of 15 from the free-throw line) and eight rebounds. Ament scored a career-high 29 points and beat Alabama 79-73 in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 24.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.4 on 51.1 FG%) *LEADS SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.5, including 1.7 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.9 turnovers)

Auburn Stat Leaders

Points: Keyshawn Hall (20.9 on 47.4 FG%) *SECOND IN SEC*

Rebounds: Keyshawn Hall (7.2, including 2.1 offensive)

Assists: Tahaad Pettiford (3.3 with 2.2 turnovers)

