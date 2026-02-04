Live Updates from Alabama Basketball vs. Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the first time in two years, Alabama basketball will take the court inside Coleman Coliseum as an unranked team when the Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC) faces Texas A&M (17-4, 7-1 SEC) on Wednesday night.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the season is reaching a "tipping point" as the Tide is .500 in SEC play and going up against the top team in the conference standings before traveling to face rival Auburn this weekend.

The Aggies are coached by first-year head coach Bucky McMilan, who is very well-acquainted with the state of Alabama. McMillan is from Birmingham, played college ball at Birmingham-Southern, coached at Mountain Brook High School for over a decade and then was the head coach at Samford from 2020-2025. He already has a road win at Auburn this season.

Tipoff between Alabama and Texas A&M is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

Pregame

Alabama is giving away white "Tide Hoops" t-shirts to the first 500 students at Wednesday night's game.

Alabama has lost two of its last three SEC home games and will be looking to buck that trend against the Aggies.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Who: Texas A&M (17-4, 7-1 SEC) at Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's ninth game of SEC Play (fifth at home)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 382 (Texas A&M)

Series: Alabama leads 14-11, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 19, 1958. The Crimson Tide is 9-4 at home against the Aggies.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 5 Crimson Tide scraped by then-No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88 on the road on Jan. 11, 2025. The Crimson Tide got out to a 15-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, but the Aggies came nearly all the way back to eventually make this a worrisome win for Alabama. Mark Sears had a fantastic outing, as he scored 27 points on 7-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 from downtown, plus 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Fellow guards Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway also scored 14 and 15 points off the bench, respectively.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was obliterated by Florida 100-77 on the road on Feb. 1. The Crimson Tide has now lost five consecutive games to the Gators by an average scoreboard margin of 16.4 points. The Gators' post players made things way too difficult for Alabama's bigs to get anything going in the paint. Florida outscored Alabama in the paint 72-26. The most glaring issue of the game was turnovers, as UA turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 25 Florida points off them. Aden Holloway scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, but the Tide couldn't get defensive stops.

Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies cruised past Georgia 92-77 on the road on Jan. 31. Rashaun Agee led the way for Texas A&M, as he tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds (five offensive) and seven assists. The Aggies had four other players log double-digit points, including bench players Ali Dibba (15 points) and Pop Isaacs (11). The team stats were relatively even across the board, except that Texas A&M had double the number of free throw attempts, making 19 of 20, and the Aggies hit six more three-pointers.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.6 on 51.0 FG%) *LEADS SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.5, including 1.8 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.9 turnovers)

Texas A&M Stat Leaders

Points: Rashaun Agee (13.9 on 51.1 FG%)

Rebounds: Rashaun Agee (9.0, including 2.7 offensive)

Assists: Jacari Lane (3.9 with 1.3 turnovers)

