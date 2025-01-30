How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Michael White and company rolled into non-conference play as a top-50 team in the country in points per game and points allowed per game. Seven players were averaging at least 20 minutes of action and five of them were scoring double figures.
But the offense has gone a bit dark against the SEC as the Bulldogs have a 3-5 record in conference play. That said, one player who has been a bright spot for Georgia throughout the season has been freshman forward Asa Newell, who leads the team in points per game with 15.2 on nearly 56 percent from the field and rebounds per game with seven, including 3.6 on the offensive glass.
A few weeks ago, Alabama guard Labaron Philon took the conference lead in SEC Freshman of the Week awards with three. However, Newell recently evened up and is looking to break the tie.
No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will take on Newell and Georgia at home on Saturday afternoon. It'll be the Crimson Tide's ninth game of SEC play.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. Georgia
Who: Georgia (15-6, 3-5 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (18-3, 7-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN2
Series vs. Georgia: The Crimson Tide leads 100-53 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 21, 1922. Alabama is 58-18 all-time at home against the Bulldogs and is 7-3 in the last 10 overall matchups. Georgia head coach Michael White is 4-6 against Alabama when combining his time with the Bulldogs and his previous stint at Florida dating back to the 2015-16 season.
Last meeting with Georgia: Then-No. 24 Alabama defeated Georgia 85-76 on Jan. 31, 2024. Guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson scored a total of 43 points on a combined 16-for-25 shooting. Sears tied for the team lead in rebounds (5), assists (5) and steals (4). Nelson had an Alabama-high two blocks while guards Rylan Griffen (12 points) and Aaron Estrada (11) scored in the double-digits. These efforts were enough to surpass the Bulldogs, who also had four players tally 10-plus points.
Last time out, Alabama: No. 4 Alabama men's basketball took down No. 14 in an 88-84 thriller on the road. Unlike most of Alabama's wins, this one was close throughout as the Bulldogs never allowed the Crimson Tide to truly pull away. Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood finished a jaw-dropping 7-for-10 from behind the arc, leading to a 23-point outing. He was also the key to silencing the the Starkville crowd numerous times as Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard's 38 points on 14-for-28 shooting, including 6-for-15 from behind the arc often gave the Bulldogs momentum.
Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs handled South Carolina 71-60 on Tuesday evening. Freshman forward Asa Newell led Georgia with 17 points on 8-for-12 from the field while also grabbing 10 rebounds and snatching three blocks. Guard Dakota Leffew also had a solid outing with 14 points and three steals. Guard Silas Demary Jr. (12 points) and forward Dylan James (10) scored in the double digits as well.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.3)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Georgia Stat Leaders
- Points: Asa Newell (15.2)
- Rebounds: Asa Newell (7.0)
- Assists: Silas Demary Jr. (2.8)