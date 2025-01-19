Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Everything you need to know, including TV and radio information, about the Crimson Tide's sixth game of SEC play against the Commodores.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots a layup against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, Jan 6, 2024.
Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots a layup against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, Jan 6, 2024. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
After moving on from Jerry Stackhouse after a 9-23 record last season, first-year Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington has immediately turned the Commodores around as it surpassed last year's win total even before SEC play started.

Much of the turnaround has stemmed from the success on the offensive end of the court as guard Jason Edwards easily leads the Commodores in scoring with 17.1 points per contest. That said, Byington seems to have fresh legs on the floor at all times as nine players are averaging at least 16 minutes per game, seven of whom are seeing 20-plus minutes of action.

There's a good chance that Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2 SEC) will be included in Monday's AP Top 25 Poll after an upset over No. 6 Tennessee. If this becomes a reality, the Commodores will be Alabama's ninth ranked opponent of the season and sixth SEC matchup on Tuesday evening.

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Who: Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. CT.

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

TV: SEC Network

Series vs. Vanderbilt: The Crimson Tide leads 76-68 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 20, 1924. Alabama is 47-22 all-time at home against the Commodores.

Last meeting with Vanderbilt: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Vanderbilt 78-75 on the road on Jan. 6, 2024. Mark Sears led Alabama with 21 points on 6-of-13 from the field, including a 3-of-5 clip from deep, and three steals. Rylan Griffen also stood out with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s 11 points off the bench put him in the double digits as well. Despite the final score, Alabama developed a lead as large as 18 but the Commodores never let the Tide pull away.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide outlasted No. 8 Kentucky 102-97 on Saturday afternoon. It was the Wildcats' first home loss of the season and Alabama's first win against a top-10 Kentucky team since 2002––the very first year of life for a couple of Alabama players while the rest weren't even born. Alabama's duo 2023-24 Final Four duo of Grant Nelson and Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide to victory. Nelson had 25 points and 11 rebounds while Sears logged 24 points and nine assists. Labaron Philon (15 points), Clifford Omoruyi (12) and Chris Youngblood (10) also scored double figures.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee 76-75 at home on Saturday. Jason Edwards scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 from downtown, and Jaylen Carey recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Hoggard and Tyler Nickel also scored 10-plus points, but the play of the game was made by Chris Manon, who had a chase-down block on a layup attempt by Tennessee star Chaz Lanier in the final seconds that would've tied the game. This resulted in a court storming shortly after.

Alabama Stat Leaders

  • Points: Mark Sears (18.9)
  • Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.7)
  • Assists: Mark Sears (4.8)

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

  • Points: Jason Edwards (17.1)
  • Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
  • Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.4)

