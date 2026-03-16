Instant Reaction to Alabama's Seeding, Matchup in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball is in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive year after the Crimson Tide was given the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2026 tournament. Alabama will take on No. 13 Hofstra in the first round in Tampa.

The Pride present a dangerous underdog for a Crimson Tide program hoping to advance to the second round for the fourth consecutive season. Hofstra finished third in the Coastal Athletic Association and defeated William & Mary, Towson and Monmouth to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 12 Akron await the winner of Alabama's matchup for the right to advance to Chicago for the Sweet 16.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham, Theo Fernandez and Joe Gaither discuss our reaction to Alabama's NCAA Tournament draw.

2026 Midwest Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:

(Season, Seed, Final Result)

1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)

1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16

1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four

2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD

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