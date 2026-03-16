Instant Reaction to Alabama's Seeding, Matchup in 2026 NCAA Tournament
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Alabama basketball is in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive year after the Crimson Tide was given the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2026 tournament. Alabama will take on No. 13 Hofstra in the first round in Tampa.
The Pride present a dangerous underdog for a Crimson Tide program hoping to advance to the second round for the fourth consecutive season. Hofstra finished third in the Coastal Athletic Association and defeated William & Mary, Towson and Monmouth to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of No. 5 Texas Tech and No. 12 Akron await the winner of Alabama's matchup for the right to advance to Chicago for the Sweet 16.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham, Theo Fernandez and Joe Gaither discuss our reaction to Alabama's NCAA Tournament draw.
2026 Midwest Region
- No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU
- No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State
- No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State
Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:
(Season, Seed, Final Result)
- 1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)
- 1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16
- 1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four
- 2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6