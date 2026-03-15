Alabama Basketball's 2026 NCAA Tournament Seed, First Opponent Announced
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Alabama basketball has officially learned its placement and path for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
The Crimson Tide has been named the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket. It will first play 13-seed Hofstra in the first round on Friday in Tampa, Florida. Should Alabama come out victorious, it would face the winner of 5-seed Texas Tech/12-seed Akron in the Round of 32 on Sunday.
This will be head coach Nate Oats' sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The only other time that's happened in program history was from 1982-87, but the 1987 appearance was vacated by NCAA penalties.
So, why is Alabama a 4-seed in the Midwest Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament?
Well, if there's anything that the AP Top 25 was spot-on about this season, it was Alabama. The Crimson Tide was ranked as the No. 15 team in the Preseason AP Poll, and although it was quite the roller coaster in the rankings throughout the season, UA finished with that same rank before postseason play.
Alabama was No. 14 at the start of SEC play after finishing its nonconference slate with a 10-3 record. The Crimson Tide was 2-3 in ranked nonconference contests, with wins over then-No. 5 St. John's and then-No. 8 Illinois, but losses to then-No. 2 Purdue, then-No. 12 Gonzaga and then No. 1 Arizona.
But Alabama hit a wall after starting 4-4 in SEC play, as a two-week stretch of being absent from the AP Top 25 broke a ranked streak that started in January 2024. This was the tipping point for Oats and company, as the Crimson Tide proceeded to win eight straight games and clinch a double bye and the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Regardless of the result, UA was projected to be between a 3 and 5-seed for March Madness. Nevertheless, despite earning the double bye, Alabama fell to 15-seed Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on Friday.
2026 Midwest Region
- No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU
- No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State
- No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State
2026 NCAA Tournament Bracket
Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:
(Season, Seed, Final Result)
- 1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)
- 1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16
- 1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four
- 2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver