Live Blog from No. 15 Alabama Basketball at Furman in Preseason Exhibition
Greenville, SC. — No. 15 Alabama men's basketball is set to face Furman on Sunday afternoon at Timmons Arena in its final preseason tune-up before next week's opener against North Dakota.
Alabama is coming off a 109-105 win over Florida State last week in Birmingham. The Crimson Tide was led by a 28-point outburst from All-SEC Preseason selection Labaron Philon. Aden Holloway added 20 while transfers Taylor Bol Bowen and Keitenn Bristow impressed in their Alabama debuts.
Furman is playing its first game in the newly renovated Timmons Arena today. The Paladins are led by eighth-year head coach Bob Richey. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT. The game is airing on ESPN+.
FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES AND ANALYSIS BEFORE AND DURING THE GAME. REFRESH YOUR BROWSER AS THE MOST RECENT EVENTS WILL APPEAR AT THE TOP.