Live Updates from Alabama Basketball vs. Yale in Crimson Tide's Nonconference Finale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 14 Alabama men's basketball team (9-3) only has one game left to go before the beginning of SEC play, and it comes on Monday night at Coleman Coliseum against the one-loss Yale Bulldogs.

Yale (11-1) has not faced off with a team from a power conference yet this season. The program has had tremendous success under head coach James Jones, with a win in the NCAA Tournament against Auburn in 2024.

The Crimson Tide has played five games since the start of this month and won four of them, including two in a row. The only loss in that stretch was at the hands of Arizona on Dec. 13 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Tipoff for Monday night's contest is set to take place at 7 p.m. CT. The matchup can be streamed on SEC Network+. These two schools have met on the hardwood once before 2025, also at Coleman Coliseum: the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs by a 66-63 score on December 28, 2008.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Yale

Who: No. 14 Alabama (9-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Yale (11-1, 0-0 Ivy League)

What: Alabama's 13th game of the 2025-26 regular season, and sixth home game

When: Monday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (Alabama)

Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only previous matchup occurring on Dec. 28, 2008.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide was victorious 66-63 in Coleman Coliseum in 2008. Alonzo Gee led Alabama with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Guard Ronald Steele added 16 points of his own, as well as six assists and seven rebounds.

Pregame

Alabama freshman forward London Jemison and sophomore point guard Labaron Philon took the floor in street clothes as their teammates warmed up. Jemison got injured in the first half of the USF game on Dec. 17, and has not made his return yet; he's dealing with a knee problem. Philon's issue is currently unspecified, but it does not appear that he will be playing in tonight's contest.

