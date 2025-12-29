Where Alabama Men's Basketball Ranks in Polls Before Final Nonconference Game

The Alabama men's basketball team has not faced the Yale Bulldogs since December 28, 2008. That will change on Monday night in Tuscaloosa once the Crimson Tide returns from its Christmas Break to play against the Ivy League school for the second time in program history.

Alabama (9-3) has won four of five games since the beginning of December; the lone loss in that span was a 96-75 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Arizona in Birmingham on Dec. 13. The four victories came against Clemson, UTSA, South Florida and Kennesaw State. The Crimson Tide is 4-3 against power conference foes this season, while dealing with various injuries and subsequent lineup changes.

Monday night's game against the Bulldogs (11-1), which tips off at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ is the final nonconference contest of the regular season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama and Kentucky will meet on Jan. 3 inside Coleman Coliseum for the beginning of SEC play. Yale has not played a team from a power league yet this season; its conference slate begins at Brown on Jan. 5.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, record, first-place votes)

1. Michigan (11-0, 20)

2. Arizona (12-0, 11)

3. Iowa State (12-0)

4. UConn (12-1)

5. Duke (11-1)

6. Purdue (11-1)

7. Gonzaga (13-1)

8. Houston (11-1)

9. Michigan State (11-1)

10. BYU (12-1)

11. Vanderbilt (12-0)

12. North Carolina (12-1)

13. Nebraska (12-0)

13. Louisville (10-2)

15. Alabama (9-3)

16. Texas Tech (10-3)

17. Kansas (10-3)

18. Arkansas (9-3)

19. Illinois (9-3)

20. Tennessee (9-3)

21. Virginia (11-1)

22. Florida (8-4)

23. Iowa (10-2)

24. Georgia (11-1)

25. St. John's (8-4)

This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25.

Alabama Men's Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Christmas break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll

See Also: