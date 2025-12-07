Live Updates from No. 12 Alabama Men's Basketball Against UTSA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Two seasons ago, the Alabama men's basketball program made its first Final Four in history. Austin Claunch was an assistant coach on Nate Oats' Crimson Tide staff at the time, parlaying that year's success into his second career post as a head coach, this time at UTSA.

On Sunday, in Claunch's second season leading the Roadrunners, he will return to Coleman Coliseum for a game against No. 12 Alabama (6-2). The game tips off at 1 p.m. CT and can be viewed on SEC Network.

UTSA (4-4) lost to South Alabama seven days ago, but has won three of its last five contests overall. The Crimson Tide has been victorious in three straight dating back to Nov. 25 against UNLV at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Oats said Crimson Tide guards Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. would be game-time decisions. The pair did not play in Wednesday's win over Clemson, with the team's freshman players standing out during that matchup. Oats stated Friday that forward Keitenn Bristow, who also missed out on Wednesday's action, would be doubtful for the game against the Roadrunners.

If Wrightsell plays, he will be on a minutes restriction, not unlike fellow guard Jalil Bethea. Bethea made his season debut on Wednesday after transferring from Miami (Fla.) following last season. He continues to ramp back up after a lengthy injury absence because of offseason foot surgery.

Wrightsell is dealing with ankle issues. Bristow, who last played against UNLV, had a boot on his right foot the next night for the squad's final game in Sin City. Holloway had a brace on his right wrist Wednesday. He did not practice Friday in order to give the ailment some more rest. Wrightsell was limited in practice that day but earned positive feedback from Oats for his performance.

The injury bug has already bitten Alabama early on in the 2025-26 campaign. Wrightsell and Bristow have only participated in three games each. Holloway also missed the season opener against North Dakota, a game neither Wrightsell nor Bristow took part in.

Live Updates:

First Half:

Pregame:

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen is not playing today.

Wrightsell is in the starting lineup.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is participating in warm-ups. Aden Holloway is in street clothes and still has a brace on his wrist. It's a safe assumption that he will miss his second consecutive game.

