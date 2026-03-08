Live Updates from No. 16 Alabama Basketball vs. Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 16 Alabama returns to Coleman Coliseum for the regular season finale against their arch rivals, the Auburn Tigers. Alabama went to Auburn and won by four points, kicking off an eight-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide. Auburn has lost seven of its last nine games and find themselves squarley on the NCAA Tournament bubble, making tonight's Iron Bowl of Basketball all the more dramatic.

The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Missouri Tigers on the road in overtime on Saturday morning, making the SEC Tournament scenarios clear. If Alabama beats Auburn, the Crimson Tide will claim the No. 2 seed, but an Auburn victory drops Alabama to the No. 3 seed in Nashville.

Pregame

Alabama Starters

Auburn Starters

There are 52 minutes on the clock, and Coleman Coliseum is slowly filling up. Alabama basketball royalty is in the building, with former player Robert Horry spending time with former coach Wimp Sanderson.

Robert Horry is in Coleman Coliseum talking to former Alabama head coach Wimp Sanderson before tonight’s Iron Bowl of Basketball pic.twitter.com/wXMSxDy1Uu — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) March 8, 2026

Alabama and Auburn players are out of the locker room, shooting in warm-up gear. There are 82 minutes on the countdown clock, and the Alabama student section is about 75 percent full.

Nate Oats came out of the locker room and addressed the Alabama student section before the game. Oats thanked Crimson Chaos for the season long support, but asked the students not to curse at Auburn tonight.

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats thanks the student section for the season of support and asks them not to chant “F Auburn” tonight pic.twitter.com/Mz46copzJy — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) March 7, 2026

How to Watch: 2026 Iron Bowl of Basketball, Part II

Who: Auburn (16-14, 7-10 SEC) at No. 16 Alabama (22-8, 12-5 SEC)

What: Alabama's final game of the regular season

When: Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 84 (Alabama), Channel 381 (Auburn)

Series: Alabama leads 102-69, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. The Crimson Tide is 60-21 at home against the Tigers.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide took down Auburn 96-92 on the road on Feb. 7. It was the first time since 2011-12 that Alabama had back-to-back wins in Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide erased a 10-point first-half deficit thanks to the double-digit scoring efforts of four players. Labaron Philon once again led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 25 points, helping him earn the Co-SEC Player of the Weekaward two days later. Freshman Amari Allen tallied 17, Aden Holloway, a former Auburn player, logged 15 as part of a late spurt and Charles Bediako put up 12. Bediako lost his injunction hearing on Feb. 9 and will not be eligible for the regular-season finale.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to Georgia 98-88 on the road on March 3, ending Alabama's eight-game win streak. The Bulldogs bit UA down low, as they finished the game with 40 points in the paint compared to the Tide's 18. Georgia put up 25 second-chance points, while Alabama tallied nine. Philon and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. combined for 45 points, but it wasn't enough compared to Georgia's Kanon Catchings' 32 by himself. Oats and company would've locked up the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament had they won, but now Alabama must fight for it on Saturday night.

Last time out, Auburn: AU beat LSU 88-74 at home on March 3. Tahaad Pettiford led the way with team highs in points (27), assists (6) and steals (4). Kevin Overton (21 points), Keyshawn Hall (17) and Elyjah Freeman (10) also finished in double figures, as the latter two tied for the team high in rebounds with six apiece. While the shooting splits between these two Tiger teams were very similar, the same could not be said for the turnover margin. LSU turned the ball over 16 times compared to Auburn's nine. Auburn had 13 steals, while LSU had seven.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 on 50.7 FG%) *SECOND IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.1, including 1.6 offensive) *SEVENTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.8 with 2.5 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Auburn Stat Leaders