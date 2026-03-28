Nate Oats on Roster Construction: 'We Got to Get Bigger'

CHICAGO–– The size disparity between Alabama and Michigan was on full display in the Crimson Tide's season-ending loss to the Wolverines in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. Alabama only trailed by one in the battle on the boards at the half, but Michigan ended up out-rebounding the Crimson Tide 46 to 32.

Not that this is necessarily a problem exclusive to Alabama, but every time the Crimson Tide played a team with a dominant big man this season, it was hard to find anyone available on the roster with an answer. Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points with 12 rebounds, and 7-3 center Aday Mara had eight points and five rebounds.

Other teams with strong frontcourts like Florida or Purdue, presented Alabama a lot of trouble during the season.

Aiden Sherrell was Alabama's starter at the five spot, but the Crimson Tide didn't have much depth behind that because of injuries. Taylor Bol Bowen, London Jemison and Amari Allen could all play at the four for Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

"Sherrell has done an unbelievable job manning the five spot, but when you look at our four spot, combined for zero rebounds in the second half, and we needed rebounds," Oats said after the game. "So, you know, it was tough."

Transfer Keitenn Bristow ended up playing only 10 games at Alabama with the 6-10 forward's last appearance on Jan. 10 against Texas. Freshman center Collins Onyejiaka only played in two games because of a heart condition. At 6-11, Alabama could've used his size in multiple games this season.

Alabama tried adding Charles Bediako in the middle of the season for more size and a taller presence in the paint, but his second stint with the Crimson Tide lasted just five games after his eligibility lawsuits against the NCAA did not turn out in his favor.

With transfer portal season looming ahead, Oats said he knows Alabama has to change a little bit.

"We know we got to get bigger," Oats said. "Some of it was some injuries and stuff that happened... Our guys handled the adversity with the lineup well. I couldn't be more proud of a group. I thought Taylor really turned -- not that his attitude was ever bad, but a little defeatist. He just turned it around. He attacked the end of the season. Was great for us. I think London learned to be a lot tougher and make tough plays. Amari having to play at the four a lot. He's really a point guard, but whatever the team needs to do to win, he did it."

Despite the lack of the size in the frontcourt, plus all the adversity and injuries, Alabama (25-10) still managed to make it back to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.

"It showed a lot about the guys' character when they were thrust into roles that we didn't envision at the beginning of the year," Oats said.

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