Nate Oats Rips Alabama Players for Being 'Too Comfortable With Losing'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 13 Alabama men's basketball might have a bit of a problem.

The Crimson Tide was upset by Texas at home on Saturday night, and the 92-88 loss was riddled with negatives. Alabama came into this one with a road loss to undefeated Vanderbilt, and this should've been a game to shake it off.

But Alabama was down by double digits to Texas on numerous occasions throughout the contest. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference that defensive assistant Brian Adams "does a really good job putting good game plans together," but "guys that don't care enough to lock in and follow" those game plans.

"It starts with effort," Oats said. "The want-to, competitive edge, guys just don't want to lose, give you everything they got. The guys are apparently too comfortable with losing right now, because they're not giving us everything they got on that side of the floor.

"So, I think it starts with having guys that just refuse to lose. From there, it goes to guys, like in the moment, having some personal pride in stopping their man. Too many blow-bys, too many isolation plays, just beat one-on-one, guy's not locked down on the help side, a guy gets beat...I do think we've got some guys that care enough about winning on the defensive end, but you've also got to score the ball on offense, too.

"So we're going to have to figure out the right lineups to play that care enough, compete enough, are tired of losing, got enough personal pride in their defense and they care enough to prepare. ... Losing doesn't bother them enough yet. I don't know how many losses it's going to take until it bothers them, but it bothers me. It bothers the coaching staff, and as soon as it starts bothering the players enough, I'm sure they'll change."

Another way to ensure winning is by converting at the free throw line. Alabama looked the part in the first half, as it hit 11 of its 12 attempts from the charity stripe. But in the second half, in part due to the defense, the Crimson Tide continued to fall behind, and it led to UA converting just eight of its 15 attempts in the latter 20 minutes.

"When you're locked in, you're locked in," Oats said. "When you're locked in on defense, all you care about is winning the game. When you're locked into the defense and you go to the line, and you're just focused on winning the game, you'll step up and you'll make your free throws.

"When you're worried about a lot of stuff that's a distraction, worried about stats and some other stuff, and you're not locked in, that's when you go to the line and miss. Especially when you're a good shooter, guys that should be making free throws at a high level. And the pressure got them a little bit in the second half, we got down 13.

"I mean, we do a free-throw game. It took us four tries to get it the way I wanted it yesterday. Guys have got to care enough to get in the gym and work on their free throws. So, free throws are the only thing in the game of basketball that has no variation to it ever, except for a variation you put in your own mind. Well, get enough reps up, you train your mind and basically become a machine at the free-throw line. Obviously, we're not putting enough reps up right now."

Alabama freshman forward London Jemison said after the game that the team needs to be "more connected" during games, practices, film and even when focusing on nutrition.

Oats provided an outline for the defense to gel more, the free throws to fall through the basket and a stronger connection to be enforced. And it's quite a simple solution.

"It looks like we need some leadership to step up," Oats said. "Some guys that want to get everybody together, tired of losing, stuff's got to change. It's not a talent problem. It's a focus, effort and competitive juice problem. So, if they're not as connected, that falls on the leadership of the team.

"And we've told these guys, 'We're here to help you. This is your team, your season. I'll be coaching for a long time after this. They get one opportunity with this group to put it together. That's it.' So, if they love their brothers and they want their teammates to perform well, they're going to give a lot better effort on the floor than what they're doing. Maybe they're not as connected.

"To me, it seems like we don't have any bad guys. Like, there's nobody that everybody just doesn't like. They seem to like each other, but they obviously don't respect their teammates enough to give a winning effort out there. Some of the guys are really bought into winning, but not everybody. So we've got to get everybody bought into winning."

Alabama (11-5, 1-2 SEC) aims for a resurgence against Mississippi State (10-6, 2-1 SEC) on the road on Tuesday night.

