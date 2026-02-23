Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Arkansas, LSU

After 15 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against then-No. 20 Arkansas and LSU as the No. 25 team in the AP Top 25, but was outside of the Coaches Poll for the third straight week.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week winning its previous four contests, and Alabama continued the streak with a 117-115 home win over the Razorbacks in double overtime on Feb. 18 and an 90-83 road victory over the Tigers on Feb. 21.

These wins helped Alabama move up to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

Against Arkansas, Alabama’s 117 points became the second-most scored in school history following career-high scoring performances by guard Labaron Philon Jr. (35 points) and Aiden Sherrell (26). In addition to the scoring total, Alabama had a couple more season bests: 76 percent from the field in the second half, 40 made field goals and 58 points in the paint.

Against LSU, Aden Holloway led the way with 17 points and put up what head coach Nate Oats called the guard's best game "on the defensive end all year." Amari Allen and London Jemison were also big down the stretch as they finished the game with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Aiden Sherrell had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Alabama aims to further the winning streak at home against Mississippi State on Feb. 25 and on the road against Tennessee on Feb. 28.

The AP Top 25 will be released at around 12 p.m. CT and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, this story will include the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 15 (Ole Miss win, South Carolina win): No. 25 in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 16 (Arkansas win, LSU win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

