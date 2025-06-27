Bama Central

No Alabama Players Selected in 2025 NBA Draft

Crimson Tide standouts Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Clifford Omoruyi and Chris Youngblood did not hear their names called and will become undrafted free agents.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats coaches guard Mark Sears (1) in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats coaches guard Mark Sears (1) in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama men's basketball had four players hoping to hear their name called at the 2025 NBA Draft over the past two nights, as their collegiate eligibility was exhausted and they couldn't return to the Crimson Tide.

However, Alabama guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi didn't get the phone call they'd dreamed of since their respective basketball journeys tipped off.

This is the second consecutive draft without a Nate Oats-coached player being picked as Aaron Estrada wasn't selected during the 2024 NBA Draft. The last former Alabama standouts to be chosen were forwards Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets, No. 2 overall) and Noah Clowney (Brooklyn Nets, No. 21 overall).

The Crimson Tide is the only program in the country to reach back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eights, but yet not one player from those teams has been drafted.

Nevertheless, Thursday night's disappointing news does not at all mean that these four former Alabama players will never play in the NBA. Like the NFL and MLB, those that are undrafted become free agents and NBA teams can sign them to deals. The negotiations can begin immediately following the conclusion of the NBA Draft.

Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer was also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist.

Nelson played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.

In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint––one of its main weaknesses last season Alabama added Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi out of the transfer portal this past offseason. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Crimson Tide with NBA Draft hopes.

Youngblood transferred out of South Florida after being named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Year. He suffered a foot injury over the summer, which forced him to make his Alabama debut in the 10th game of the season, but made an immediate impact. The sharpshooter had several big-time performances while averaging 10.3 points per game on 38.8 percent from deep.

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball