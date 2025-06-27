No Alabama Players Selected in 2025 NBA Draft
Alabama men's basketball had four players hoping to hear their name called at the 2025 NBA Draft over the past two nights, as their collegiate eligibility was exhausted and they couldn't return to the Crimson Tide.
However, Alabama guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi didn't get the phone call they'd dreamed of since their respective basketball journeys tipped off.
This is the second consecutive draft without a Nate Oats-coached player being picked as Aaron Estrada wasn't selected during the 2024 NBA Draft. The last former Alabama standouts to be chosen were forwards Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets, No. 2 overall) and Noah Clowney (Brooklyn Nets, No. 21 overall).
The Crimson Tide is the only program in the country to reach back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eights, but yet not one player from those teams has been drafted.
Nevertheless, Thursday night's disappointing news does not at all mean that these four former Alabama players will never play in the NBA. Like the NFL and MLB, those that are undrafted become free agents and NBA teams can sign them to deals. The negotiations can begin immediately following the conclusion of the NBA Draft.
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer was also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist.
Nelson played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.
In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint––one of its main weaknesses last season Alabama added Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi out of the transfer portal this past offseason. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Crimson Tide with NBA Draft hopes.
Youngblood transferred out of South Florida after being named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Year. He suffered a foot injury over the summer, which forced him to make his Alabama debut in the 10th game of the season, but made an immediate impact. The sharpshooter had several big-time performances while averaging 10.3 points per game on 38.8 percent from deep.