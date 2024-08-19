Report: Alabama Basketball to Face Memphis in Preseason Charity Exhibition
The Von Braun Center announced on Monday that it will host the Alabama and Memphis men's basketball teams for a charity exhibition in Huntsville, Ala.
"The 2024 Rocket City Classic presented by Akima will be hitting the court in the #VBChsv Propst Arena with Alabama Men's Basketball and University of Memphis Men's Basketball on Monday, October 28! Tickets available this Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m.," the company posted on FaceBook.
The Rocket City Classic will benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, per the Daily Memphian's Parth Upadhyaya. Although this won't count toward each team's record, this technically is the first team Alabama will face in 2024-25.
Alabama's basketball program finished at No. 3 in its respective AP Poll after a 25-12 season that concluded with its first NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance in school history.
A strong argument can be made that this is the most anticipated season in the history of Tide Hoops. Head coach Nate Oats and his staff, several returning players, including First Team All-SEC point guard Mark Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.
"We are excited and looking forward to partnering with Memphis for this meaningful event in Huntsville," Oats said in a press release. "This exhibition game is a chance to benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and give back to people in need which goes beyond basketball. We look forward to seeing our fans in Huntsville and the opportunity to play a quality program in Memphis."
Alabama and Memphis have met seven times since 1963, with the Tigers winning four of the games. That said, the Crimson Tide won the most recent game 91-88 on Dec. 13, 2022.
Future second overall NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller led Alabama that evening with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, while also collecting eight rebounds and five assists. Mark Sears (18 points), Noah Clowney (11) and Jaden Bradley (10) also finished with double figures.
Memphis is aiming for a strong season after finishing with a 22-10 record last year. Despite its record, the Tigers didn't land a spot in the NCAA Tournament last season after falling to Wichita State in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.