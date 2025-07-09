Bama Central

Report: Philadelphia 76ers Waiving Former Alabama Player Alex Reese

The Crimson Tide product played in 14 games for the 76ers this past season.

Will Miller, Hunter De Siver

Mar 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Alex Reese (65) reacts against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Former Alabama forward Alex Reese is set to be waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, per a report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Further clarification from Hoops Rumors suggests the decision is in response to the team's two-way signing of forward Dominick Barlow this afternoon.

Reese had been on a two-way deal, which he initially signed in late February. He made 14 NBA appearances for Philadelphia in the 2024-25 campaign, logging 15.3 minutes per game and averaging 5.3 points with 3.3 rebounds.

Waiving Reese comes out of necessity for the 76ers. NBA teams are limited in the number of two-way players that they can carry on their respective rosters; the maximum is three. Reese has also spent a chunk of time in the G League. There, he averaged 16.1 points and 6.9 boards last season.

He had been inactive for the team's last two Summer League contests due to a foot injury, which Hoops Rumors' report specifies as Achilles soreness. Reese's most recent playing time was back on July 5. He put up two points and grabbed three rebounds in a 93-89 loss against the Utah Jazz.

Reese's 2024-25 season began by being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 15. But following an injury to big man Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City re-signed him on Oct. 19.

However, the eventual NBA champions waived him once again on Oct. 31 as Hartenstein returned. Reese appeared in one game in that span as in two minutes against the Atlanta Hawks he scored two points on his lone field goal attempt to go along with an offensive rebound.

Reese played at Alabama from the 2017-18 season to 2020-21. During his Crimson Tide career, he averaged 6.1 points with 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks in 15.7 minutes per contest.

Reese had nearly 30 double-digit scoring games at Alabama, but he’s most known for hitting a buzzer-beating three to send the 2021 Sweet 16 against UCLA to overtime. This was head coach Nate Oats’ second season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Reese played a role off the bench in what became the first big step to the current state of Alabama basketball.

