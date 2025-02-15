Bama Central

Sights and Sounds: First 1 vs. 2 In SEC Basketball History, Auburn at Alabama

Photo Gallery: The atmosphere at Coleman Coliseum was unlike any basketball game that had ever bee played in Tuscaloosa.

Christopher Walsh

Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) controls the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) controls the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
How big was Saturday's game between Alabama and Auburn in men's basketball at Coleman Colisuem? Not only was first place in the Southeastern Conference on the line, but No. 1 in the nation as the sport moved into its final month of the regualr season.

Not only was it the first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between SEC basketball teams, but it was just the sixth time the it featured two teams from the same state.

Alabama already had seven wins over AP Top 25 opponents, tying the program record in a single
season (set in 2022-23), but it was also the Crimson Tide's first of seven-straight scheduled games against ranking opponents.

Here's a taste of what it was like ...

First Half

Auburn led at the half, 42-33. It was the first time all season that the Crimson Tide didn't lead at the half.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) receives the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) goes for the block against Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31)
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) shoots a three point basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) controls the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats directs his team against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson drives the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) drives the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate recovers a rebound against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell
Feb 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) recovers a rebound against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Pregame

The Crimson Tide men's locker room before the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting in SEC history, Auburn at Alabama, Feb 15, 2025
The Crimson Tide men's locker room before the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting in SEC history, Auburn at Alabama, on Feb 15, 2025 / Alabama Athletics

College GameDay got the crowd going Saturday morning ... and then some:

Good morning!

Do you think Nate Oats slept much last night?

The crowd at Coleman Coliseum for No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Auburn on Feb. 15, 2025
The crowd at Coleman Coliseum for No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Auburn on Feb. 15, 2025 / Alabama Athletics

Series History

(From Alabama Sports Information)

Overall Series Record ........................................................................ Alabama leads, 102-68
Last Five Contests.................................................................................. Alabama leads, 3-2
Last 10 Contests ......................................................................................Alabama leads, 6-4
At Auburn.........................................................Auburn leads, 33-29 (Alabama Streak: lost 1)
At Alabama................................................. Alabama leads, 53-10 (Alabama Streak: won 2)
At Coleman Coliseum............................................................................ Alabama leads, 46-9
Neutral Site............................................................................................ Alabama leads, 12-6
Series Streak ....................................................................... Auburn's' streak is currently at 1
Last Meeting ............................................... Feb. 7, 2024 (Auburn defeated Alabama 99-81)

This story will be regularly updated throughout Saturday.

Christopher Walsh
