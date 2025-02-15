Sights and Sounds: First 1 vs. 2 In SEC Basketball History, Auburn at Alabama
How big was Saturday's game between Alabama and Auburn in men's basketball at Coleman Colisuem? Not only was first place in the Southeastern Conference on the line, but No. 1 in the nation as the sport moved into its final month of the regualr season.
Not only was it the first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between SEC basketball teams, but it was just the sixth time the it featured two teams from the same state.
Alabama already had seven wins over AP Top 25 opponents, tying the program record in a single
season (set in 2022-23), but it was also the Crimson Tide's first of seven-straight scheduled games against ranking opponents.
Here's a taste of what it was like ...
First Half
Auburn led at the half, 42-33. It was the first time all season that the Crimson Tide didn't lead at the half.
Pregame
College GameDay got the crowd going Saturday morning ... and then some:
Good morning!
Do you think Nate Oats slept much last night?
Series History
Overall Series Record ........................................................................ Alabama leads, 102-68
Last Five Contests.................................................................................. Alabama leads, 3-2
Last 10 Contests ......................................................................................Alabama leads, 6-4
At Auburn.........................................................Auburn leads, 33-29 (Alabama Streak: lost 1)
At Alabama................................................. Alabama leads, 53-10 (Alabama Streak: won 2)
At Coleman Coliseum............................................................................ Alabama leads, 46-9
Neutral Site............................................................................................ Alabama leads, 12-6
Series Streak ....................................................................... Auburn's' streak is currently at 1
Last Meeting ............................................... Feb. 7, 2024 (Auburn defeated Alabama 99-81)
This story will be regularly updated throughout Saturday.
