What Labaron Philon Jr. Meant to Alabama Basketball This Season

CHICAGO–– Labaron Philon Jr. had a decision to make last offseason. If he remained in the NBA draft, there was a good chance that Philon would get drafted. However, he got feedback from NBA teams about things he could improve upon in order to become a lottery pick.

After a standout sophomore season, Philon is in position to become a lottery pick. Philon was valiant in defeat, tying his career high with 35 points in Alabama's season-ending 90-77 loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

"I don't really think he's got much of a decision," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said He's one of the best players in college basketball. He came back to do what he did to play his way up into the lottery. From everything I'm hearing, that's what he did."

Philon was one of the best scoring guards in the country all season long and shouldered even more in the NCAA tournament without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway. Philon finished the year with 725 total points, becoming just the third player in program history with 700-plus points in a single season.

From the moment he stepped on campus as an in-state kid out of Mobile, Philon made an impact for Alabama basketball. In his freshman year, he started 29 games and averaged 10.6 points.

He had to take on an even bigger role in his sophomore season with the departure of Mark Sears. Philon was ready for the challenge. He improved in almost every statistical category, raising his 3-point percentage from 31.5 percent to over 40 percent. He also increased his rebounding and assists.

"Labaron has been a kid from Alabama that came in I think the third highest scoring season in Alabama history; pretty impressive," Oats said. "He was about the right stuff. He really led the team like he needed to. Just super happy for him. Proud of him. Came back; was about the right stuff; did a great job leading us.

"He obviously can score at a high level. I think he came back and did what -- he said he came back to, number one, win a national championship. We came up short. Wasn't meant to be, but two, to improve his draft stock and learn how to be a better leader, and he definitely did those two at a high level."

Philon's senior teammates Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette shared the growth they saw Philon make from Year 1 to Year 2.

"I've seen him grow in multiple ways," Wrightsell said. "Just on the court and off the court, just maturity-wise. You know, taking things more serious with treatment, showing up every single day practicing every single day. Not missing a practice. He never misses practices. He never misses a workout. He always shows up on time, never late.

"He's more vocal this year than he was last year. He took a leadership role. You know, he leads with example, too. He's telling people in practice how to lead and how to just do stuff by example and stuff like that. Then also just his grit and his energy that brings a lot of the younger guys and a lot of people on our team on with him when he's on and when he's off. No matter what, he's just continuing to lead with his examples and his grit and his effort."

Philon played 39 of the 40 minutes in the loss. Not only was he the leading scorer, but he also led the Tide in rebounds and assists. If this was Philon's last game in an Alabama uniform, he left it all out on the court for the Crimson Tide.

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