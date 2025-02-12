Where Alabama is Placed in Bracketology, KenPom Entering Auburn Matchup
We are officially less than five weeks away from Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament!
The Alabama Crimson Tide moved up to No. 2 in the most recent AP Top 25, which helped head coach Nate Oats and company in the latest ESPN Bracketology with Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi ranked Alabama as the second-best team in the nation, placing the Tide as the No. 1 seed and team to beat in the Midwest region in Tuesday's bracket projection. It's the same spot for the Crimson Tide as last week.
Alabama is set to face No. 1 Auburn on Saturday and the Tide's bracketology placement can change pending the result. Lunardi updates the bracket every Tuesday and Friday.
Lunardi's Midwest Region:
- 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Southern
- 8-seed Saint Mary's vs. 9-seed New Mexico
- 5-seed Marquette vs. 12-seed George Mason
- 4-seed Kansas vs. 13-seed Arkansas State
- 6-seed Illinois vs. 11-seed Vanderbilt
- 3-seed Iowa State vs. 14-seed Northern Colorado
- 7-seed Mississippi State vs. 10-seed Utah State
- 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Cleveland State
Alabama's road wins over Arkansas and Texas kept the Crimson Tide at No. 6 in the latest KenPom
ratings. Like Bracketology, KenPom's rankings are fluid and can change very quickly. Here's a list of the top-25 paired with each team's offensive and defensive ranks among all of college basketball.
KenPom
- Auburn, 22-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 17th
- Duke, 20-3, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 4th
- Houston, 20-4, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Florida, 21-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 8th
- Tennessee, 20-5, O-Rating: 39th, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 21-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 39th
- Purdue, 19-6, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 31st
- Iowa State, 19-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 7th
- Texas Tech, 18-5, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 29th
- Kansas, 17-7, O-Rating: 40th, D-Rating: 5th
- Gonzaga, 18-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 44th
- Wisconsin, 19-5, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 37th
- Texas A&M, 19-5, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 6th
- Arizona, 17-7, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 14th
- Illinois, 17-8, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 30th
- St. John's, 21-3, O-Rating: 84th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Kentucky, 17-7, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating 82nd
- Maryland, 18-6, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 21st
- Michigan, 19-5, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 18th
- Ole Miss, 18-6, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 12th
- Michigan State, 19-5, O-Rating: 28th, D-Rating: 13th
- Saint Mary's, 22-4, O-Rating: 38th, D-Rating: 9th
- Missouri, 17-6, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 46th
- Marquette, 19-6, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 22nd
- UCLA, 18-7, O-Rating: 41st, D-Rating: 11th