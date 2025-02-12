Explosive 3-Point Shooting Performance Leads Alabama to 103-80 Blowout at Texas
If there were any concerns about No. 2 Alabama overlooking Texas in a potential trap game , the Crimson Tide quickly put those concerns to rest on the way to a 103-80 win over the Longhorns in Austin on Tuesday night.
The win marks the seventh time Alabama has scored 100 points or more in a game this season.
Led by a season-high performance from Jarin Stevenson, Alabama had its best 3-point shooting night of the season with 17 made 3s from seven different players. Even sophomore forward Mouhamed Dioubate, who is a career 17 percent 3-point shooter, was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc against the Longhorns.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Stevenson has been locked into the right stuff.
"Really happy to see him have a great shooting game like he did tonight," Oats said after the win. "We're fortunate to get these two wins on the road trip, both Arkansas and here, and now we've got a pretty tought stretch these last seven games coming up."
Alabama continued to show it has multiple ways to win. If a team takes away the inside game with strong defenders in the paint, the Crimson Tide will just kick it outside to find an open shooter. If a team guards the perimeter closely, Alabama goes back inside at the rim like it did in Saturday's win at Arkansas.
The Crimson Tide scored the first basket of the game, but let Texas go on a 7-0 run to go up 7-2. That would be the largest lead the Longhorns had all night. Alabama responded with a run of its own, and the game was never close again.
Alabama held a 49-31 lead at halftime, and that lead ballooned to 20+ points minutes into the second half, and any slim hopes of a home team comeback fizzled away. The Tide looked like the No. 2 team in the country from start to finish.
Tre Johnson, Texas' freshman phenom guard and the SEC's leading scorer, got his buckets with 24 points, but it wasn't anywhere close to enough for the overwhelming nature of Alabama's offense on Tuesday night.
Five Crimson Tide players finished in double figures led by Stevenson's 22. Guards Aden Holloway (18 points) and Labaron Philon (15 points) also had strong nights.
Once again, one of Alabama's biggest issues on the night was turnovers. The team finished with 17 turnovers which led to 26 Texas points off turnovers. It was the only thing somewhat keeping the Longhorns in the game in the first half. While it is still something Alabama will want to improve, high turnovers are easy to overlook when the team shoots as well from 3 as it did in Austin.
"We had way too many turnovers again," Oats said. "That's becoming a major issue with us. Gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They got into us. They were physical with us. They forced some turnovers."
Alabama (21-3, 10-1 SEC) remains undefeated on the road in SEC play and can now fully turn its attention to Saturday's home matchup against No. 1 Auburn.
"It's a chance for us to prove ourselves," Stevenson said. "I feel like we have a great team, and we're definitely going to prepare."